Apple Previews New Accessibility Features Powered by Apple Intelligence

Apple today announced a suite of accessibility updates that use Apple Intelligence to expand capabilities across VoiceOver, Magnifier, Voice Control, and Accessibility Reader, with additional new features for generated subtitles and wheelchair control via Apple Vision Pro.



‌Apple Intelligence‌ powers several of the new features coming later this year:



VoiceOver Image Explorer uses ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to produce more detailed descriptions of images throughout the system, including photographs, scanned bills, and personal records. Users can also press the Action button on the iPhone to ask questions about what the camera viewfinder sees, with follow-up questions supported in natural language.

uses ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to produce more detailed descriptions of images throughout the system, including photographs, scanned bills, and personal records. Users can also press the Action button on the iPhone to ask questions about what the camera viewfinder sees, with follow-up questions supported in natural language. Magnifier brings Apple Intelligence-powered visual descriptions to its high-contrast interface for users with low vision, also accessible via the Action button, with support for spoken commands like "zoom in" or "turn on flashlight."

brings Apple Intelligence-powered visual descriptions to its high-contrast interface for users with low vision, also accessible via the Action button, with support for spoken commands like "zoom in" or "turn on flashlight." Voice Control gains natural language input so users can describe onscreen elements conversationally, such as "tap the guide about best restaurants" or "tap the purple folder," rather than memorizing exact label names or numbers. Apple says the feature can also help where on-screen elements lack proper accessibility labels.

gains natural language input so users can describe onscreen elements conversationally, such as "tap the guide about best restaurants" or "tap the purple folder," rather than memorizing exact label names or numbers. Apple says the feature can also help where on-screen elements lack proper accessibility labels. Accessibility Reader gains support for more complex document layouts including scientific articles with multiple columns, images, and tables, plus on-demand summaries and built-in translation that retains a user's custom font, color, and formatting preferences.

gains support for more complex document layouts including scientific articles with multiple columns, images, and tables, plus on-demand summaries and built-in translation that retains a user's custom font, color, and formatting preferences. Generated Subtitles use on-device speech recognition to automatically transcribe spoken audio in uncaptioned video content, including clips recorded on iPhone, received from friends and family, or streamed online, across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and ‌Apple Vision Pro‌. Initially available in English in the U.S. and Canada.

use on-device speech recognition to automatically transcribe spoken audio in uncaptioned video content, including clips recorded on iPhone, received from friends and family, or streamed online, across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and ‌Apple Vision Pro‌. Initially available in English in the U.S. and Canada. Power Wheelchair Control for Apple Vision Pro uses the headset's precision eye-tracking system as an alternative input method for users who cannot operate a joystick, launching with support for the Tolt and LUCI alternative drive systems in the U.S. via Bluetooth and wired connections.

Apple also announced a number of smaller additions coming later this year:

Vehicle Motion Cues are coming to visionOS to help reduce motion sickness when using Vision Pro as a passenger in a moving vehicle.

are coming to visionOS to help reduce motion sickness when using Vision Pro as a passenger in a moving vehicle. Apple Vision Pro will support face gestures for performing taps and system actions, plus a new way to select elements with one's eyes while using Dwell Control.

will support face gestures for performing taps and system actions, plus a new way to select elements with one's eyes while using Dwell Control. Made for iPhone hearing aids will gain more reliable pairing and handoff between Apple devices, with an improved setup experience across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS.

will gain more reliable pairing and handoff between Apple devices, with an improved setup experience across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS. Name Recognition , which notifies users who are deaf or hard of hearing if someone says their name, expands to more than 50 languages globally.

, which notifies users who are deaf or hard of hearing if someone says their name, expands to more than 50 languages globally. Larger Text support is coming to tvOS, allowing viewers with low vision to increase onscreen text size.

support is coming to tvOS, allowing viewers with low vision to increase onscreen text size. Sony Access controller is gaining support as a game controller on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, with full button and thumbstick customization and support for combining two controllers.

is gaining support as a game controller on iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, with full button and thumbstick customization and support for combining two controllers. FaceTime gains a new API allowing sign language interpretation app developers to add a human interpreter to an ongoing video call.

gains a new API allowing sign language interpretation app developers to add a human interpreter to an ongoing video call. Touch Accommodations gain a new way to personalize setup in iOS and iPadOS.

Starting today, the Hikawa Grip & Stand for iPhone, an adaptive MagSafe accessory designed by Los Angeles-based designer Bailey Hikawa, is available globally in three new colors via the Apple Store online. The accessory was developed in collaboration with individuals with disabilities affecting grip, strength, and mobility, and is now available internationally via a partnership with PopSockets.

All of the announced features are expected to arrive later this year. Voice Control's natural language capabilities will be available in English in the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Australia.

Today's announcement is part of Apple's annual tradition of previewing upcoming accessibility features ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day, which falls on the third Thursday of May each year. While no firm release date is given for the features, they typically arrive with Apple's new operating system updates in the fall. This year that means iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27, all of which are expected to be unveiled at WWDC in June before shipping in September.