The MacRumors Show: Arnold Kim Discusses History of MacRumors and More

MacRumors founder Arnold Kim joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss some of the history of the website and the world of Apple news and rumors.

Arnold started MacRumors as a hobby while studying for his final year of medical school in 2000. It has since grown to become the most popular Apple news and rumor site on the internet, sporting round-the-clock news coverage, helpful tutorials and a buyer's guide, a discussion forum with over 1.1 million members, and much more.

Arnold tells us about the website's beginning, his feelings about giving up his medical career to focus on Apple news, and growing MacRumors over the years. He weighs up some of the biggest challenges and satisfying wins in the site's history.

We talk through some of the other interesting domains and websites Arnold has owned, the future of Apple news, introductions to the website, and the MacRumors forums. We also discuss some of the original iPhone and ‌iPhone‌ 4 leaks and rumors, and whether Apple's headset will succeed in replicating an "‌iPhone‌ moment" when it debuts at WWDC as rumors suggest.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion with Ben Sullins about all of the latest rumors and expectations around the Apple Car.

