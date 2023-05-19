The MacRumors Show: Ben Sullins Talks Apple Car

YouTuber and electric vehicle expert Ben Sullins joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to talk through all of the latest rumors and expectations around the Apple Car.

Apple initially intended its electric vehicle to have many unique design features , including no steering wheel or brake pedal, and inward-facing seats in a limousine-like configuration, but the company has since scaled back its ambitions. Now, the car is expected to have a more traditional design with a driver's seat, steering wheel, and conventional pedals. It was also planned to start at around $120,000 with full-self driving functionality, but now Apple is aiming for a sub-$100,000 price point with only limited autonomous driving capabilities on highways. Apple is purportedly aiming to launch the vehicle around 2026

We discuss what Ben expects from the Apple Car's identity, unique selling points, driving style, and go-to-market strategy. Ben analyzes where the vehicle is likely to be positioned and its sub-$100,000 price point, and whether it can compete with Tesla's offerings. We also discuss autonomous driving functionality and where the broader electric vehicle market will be by the time Apple's car launches, how Tesla is likely to respond, and more. See more of Ben's work over on his YouTube channel.

Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.

