Apple Expanding AI Writing Tools With Grammar Checker in iOS 27

iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 will include a revamped AI chatbot version of Siri with new capabilities, but Apple is also planning to introduce new Apple Intelligence features across the operating system, reports Bloomberg.



Apple is testing an expanded version of Writing Tools that will do more rewriting and text generation than the current version. There is a "Write With ‌Siri‌" toggle at the top of the keyboard, along with a "Help Me Write" option that comes up when ‌Siri‌ is activated while a text field is open.

Apple is planning to introduce a dedicated AI grammar checker for Writing Tools that will work like Grammarly. When writing in Messages, Mail, and other apps there will be a translucent menu that slides up from the bottom of the iPhone's screen, and it will show suggested revisions next to the original written text.

Users can go through the suggestions and accept or reject them one by one, approve all of the changes at once, or ignore all of the changes. Apple has an option for pausing grammar checking and for moving between different flagged sections of text. Apple already has a spellchecking feature, but the new feature will add grammar suggestions.

The updates to Writing Tools will be unveiled at Apple's June 8 WWDC keynote. Apple is also planning AI updates for the Photos app, Camera app, and more, with details available in our iOS 27 roundup.