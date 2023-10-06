The MacRumors Show: Sara Dietschy Talks Favorite Apple Accessories

by

YouTuber and content creator Sara Dietschy joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss some of our favorite Apple accessories and more.

We talk through Sara's thoughts on the iPhone 15 Pro, the utility of the Apple Watch, and Google's newly announced Pixel devices, featuring a range of AI-powered photography capabilities. We also discuss some of our favorite accessories designed for the iPhone and iPad, Mac, and smart home. See Sara's work on her YouTube channel and follow her on X @saradietschy. Take a look at LAB22, her range of accessories for the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌, on Moment's website.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about the latest Apple Watch models, who should upgrade, and consider whether it is worth waiting for the rumored "Apple Watch X."

