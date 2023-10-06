The MacRumors Show: Sara Dietschy Talks Favorite Apple Accessories

YouTuber and content creator Sara Dietschy joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss some of our favorite Apple accessories and more.

The MacRumors Show is now on X (formerly Twitter) @macrumorsshow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast!

Listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , catch up for our discussion about the latest Apple Watch models, who should upgrade, and consider whether it is worth waiting for the rumored " Apple Watch X ."

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Kevin Nether, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Luke Miani, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover in the future.