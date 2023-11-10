The MacRumors Show: Is Apple Finally Taking Gaming Seriously? ft. TouchArcade

TouchArcade's Jared Nelson and Eli Hodapp join us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to talk through the current state of gaming in Apple's ecosystem.

TouchArcade is MacRumors' sister site that focuses on iOS gaming. Jared is the website's Editor-in-Chief and host of The TouchArcade Show podcast , while Eli is Jared's predecessor, the founder of iOS gaming subscription service GameClub, and director of mobile publishing at GameMill Entertainment.

We discuss Apple's recent gaming push prompted by the A17 Pro and M3 chip's hardware-accelerated ray-tracing, as well as the arrival of console-level games on Apple platforms like "Resident Evil Village." We look at where Apple has made progress with gaming in recent years and where it still faces limitations, what the company should address to bolster gaming experiences on its devices, and the direction of Apple Arcade. We also consider the gaming potential of Apple's Vision Pro headset and how the new product line could evolve over time.

Listen to more of Jared and Eli over on The TouchArcade Show podcast.

