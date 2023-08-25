The MacRumors Show: Can iPhone 15 Make the iPhone Exciting Again? ft. Jon Rettinger

Tuesday August 22, 2023 1:34 pm PDT by Juli Clover

We're now getting close to the end of the iOS 17 beta testing process as September approaches, which means we are seeing fewer new features in beta updates and more focus on small refinements and bug fixes. We've rounded up the changes in iOS 17 beta 7 that we've found so far, but let us know if you've seen a tweak that we haven't mentioned. Phone App With this beta, the end call button...