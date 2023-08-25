The MacRumors Show: Can iPhone 15 Make the iPhone Exciting Again? ft. Jon Rettinger

YouTuber and TechnoBuffalo founder Jon Rettinger joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss the iPhone 15 lineup and what it will take to make the iPhone exciting again.

We reflect on some of the iPhone 15 Pro's key upgrades, such as a Thunderbolt USB-C port and a titanium chassis, and the long-term direction of the ‌iPhone‌. We also talk switching to Android, the state of foldable smartphones and Apple Watch rivals, the possibility of iMessage coming to Android, and the nature of Apple's vehicle project.

Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up with our discussion about two of the most significantly redesigned devices Apple is rumored to have in store: The "Apple Watch X" and the fourth-generation iPhone SE.

