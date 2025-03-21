The MacRumors Show: Apple Intelligence and iOS 19 ft. Mark Gurman

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss the controversy surrounding Apple Intelligence, what to expect from iOS 19, and more.

With the context of his insider knowledge, Mark gives us his thoughts on Apple's recent announcement that it is further delaying the major Siri ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features that it expected to release as part of iOS 18 . He gives us a sense of the scale of the crisis and when to expect the remaining features to arrive. We also discuss his recent report about a significant internal reshuffle to move ‌Siri‌ from artificial intelligence chief John Giannandrea to Vision Pro chief Mike Rockwell.

We delve into the complete redesign rumored for ‌iOS 19‌, which is believed to be part of a wider push to bring a visionOS-style design language to all of Apple's major platforms. It is expected to be the biggest redesign of the iPhone's software since iOS 7. Mark tells us what users are likely to make of the update and why Apple is devoting so much energy to the redesign amid the problems with ‌Apple Intelligence‌. He also tells us about the sort of new ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features to expect in ‌iOS 19‌ and the plan to progressively improve ‌Siri‌ through to iOS 20.

We discuss why the delay in releasing the remaining ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features has delayed the company's long-rumored smart home hub product and the experience it is expected to offer when it launches later this year. We also touch on Apple's problems with allocating developer resources, ‌iPhone‌ 17-exclusive ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features, whether Apple is doing enough to course-correct on AI, Apple TV+ viewing habits, and more.

See more of Mark's work on Bloomberg and follow him on X @markgurman. The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , catch up to hear our discussion about Apple's recent announcement that several of its most highly anticipated ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features are to be delayed.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kevin Nether, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.