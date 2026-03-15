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No Major Changes to Liquid Glass Expected Across iOS 27 and macOS 27

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Apple's new Liquid Glass interface introduced across iOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and its other latest software platforms is apparently here to stay.

iOS 26 on Three iPhones
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the latest internal versions of iOS 27 and macOS 27 do not have major Liquid Glass design changes. He also mentioned how Apple's new software design chief, Steve Lemay, was "a driving force" behind Liquid Glass and was "deeply involved in its development."

Lemay joined Apple in 1999. He succeeded Alan Dye, who left Apple for Meta at the end of last year. Under his leadership, it is likely that Apple will focus on gradually improving Liquid Glass. This would be similar to Apple's approach with iOS 7, which did away with skeuomorphism in favor of a flat design and was then refined over the years.

Apple already provided iPhone users with a few Liquid Glass customization options through software updates. iOS 26.1 added a "Tinted" option that increases the opacity of Liquid Glass elements across the system, and iOS 26.2 introduced a slider that allows you to adjust the opacity of Liquid Glass for the Lock Screen's clock.

Apple was initially working on a system-wide Liquid Glass slider for iOS 26, but it ran into engineering challenges when trying to extend it across the entire system, according to Gurman. However, he said Apple could go back to the drawing board and manage to get the system-wide slider working in an iOS 27 version.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tags: Liquid Glass, Mark Gurman

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TFrank2
2 minutes ago at 07:29 am
LG doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Just hoping for more stability and usability enhancements as we go
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