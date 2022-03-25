The MacRumors Show: Rene Ritchie Talks Mac Studio Performance and Studio Display Controversy

Acclaimed Apple content creator Rene Ritchie joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to reflect on the all-new Mac Studio and Studio Display now that users have had a chance to spend some time with the machines.

The eighth episode of The MacRumors Show takes a look at the ‌Mac Studio‌ and Studio Display's real-world performance, ports, and pricing, as we try to get to the bottom of exactly who these devices are meant for. We also take a closer look at the mixed to negative reaction to the Studio Display and discuss whether it is justified, and cast an eye toward what could be next for Apple silicon Macs and Apple external displays.

We were glad to be joined by Rene Ritchie, the prolific YouTuber, podcaster, blogger, writer, and all-round Apple content creator. Rene is the former executive editor of iMore, a founding member of video streaming service Nebula, and has been a prominent voice in the Apple space for over a decade. Business Insider has said that Rene is one of the top 100 most influential tech people on Twitter, one of the top 25 Gadget Gurus, and one of the 15 most important Apple analysts and writers.

