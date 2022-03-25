The MacRumors Show: Rene Ritchie Talks Mac Studio Performance and Studio Display Controversy

by

Acclaimed Apple content creator Rene Ritchie joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to reflect on the all-new Mac Studio and Studio Display now that users have had a chance to spend some time with the machines.

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The eighth episode of The MacRumors Show takes a look at the ‌Mac Studio‌ and Studio Display's real-world performance, ports, and pricing, as we try to get to the bottom of exactly who these devices are meant for. We also take a closer look at the mixed to negative reaction to the Studio Display and discuss whether it is justified, and cast an eye toward what could be next for Apple silicon Macs and Apple external displays.

We were glad to be joined by Rene Ritchie, the prolific YouTuber, podcaster, blogger, writer, and all-round Apple content creator. Rene is the former executive editor of iMore, a founding member of video streaming service Nebula, and has been a prominent voice in the Apple space for over a decade. Business Insider has said that Rene is one of the top 100 most influential tech people on Twitter, one of the top 25 Gadget Gurus, and one of the 15 most important Apple analysts and writers.

Listen to The MacRumors Show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on our YouTube channel. If you haven't already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for an in-depth discussion about everything Apple announced at its spring event.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests, such as Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, and Andru Edwards. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover going forward.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Top Rated Comments

Seanm87 Avatar
Seanm87
8 minutes ago at 11:08 am
I can't stand him. With his stupid thumbnails pulling ridiculous faces, to his begging for subscribers before the video even starts.

One of the worst tech YouTubers out there.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Absrnd Avatar
Absrnd
37 minutes ago at 10:39 am
What has to be said, that has not already be said ad nauseam ?

Every tiny tidbit gets blown into a major controversy, just to create clicks/income for the youtubers.
there is no longer a real objective view of newly released tech, it is al just clickbait :(
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Deasnutz Avatar
Deasnutz
36 minutes ago at 10:40 am

If an Apple product receives mixed reviews, it is termed a controversy.

Controversy is something like the SSD overuse that plagued Mac M1 devices during Big Sur days.
That’s because Apple will only ever get “mixed” reviews, instead of flat out negative reviews.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
blazerunner Avatar
blazerunner
36 minutes ago at 10:39 am
There is no display controversy. There is, however, a major WTF incident regarding Apple putting in storage slots in the Mac Studio and not giving you ability to actually use them. That is clearly deliberate gimping of hardware.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
satchmo Avatar
satchmo
13 minutes ago at 11:03 am
Many successful Apple journalists, YouTubers, pundits etc…have become so because they know who butters their toast.

You don’t get advance products to review or invited to private showings if you say something negative towards Apple. These perks mean exclusive videos on their channel which equates to greater viewership and revenue.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DFZD Avatar
DFZD
48 minutes ago at 10:28 am
If an Apple product receives mixed reviews, it is termed a controversy.

Controversy is something like the SSD overuse that plagued Mac M1 devices during Big Sur days.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Mock pill and hole thumb

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Schematics Reveal Larger Camera Bump and Thicker Overall Design

Tuesday March 22, 2022 7:31 am PDT by
Newly surfaced detailed schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been shared online by Max Weinbach, revealing that Apple's upcoming high-end iPhones could feature a more prominent camera bump and a thicker overall design. Last week, more basic schematics for the iPhone 14 Pro were shared, but the ones shared by Weinbach are more detailed and offer measurements for the...
Read Full Article248 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Announces iPhone Driver's Licenses Coming Soon to These 11 U.S. States

Wednesday March 23, 2022 11:52 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Arizona residents can now add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. Arizona is the first U.S. state to offer this feature to residents, with many other states planning to follow suit. Apple said that Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and...
Read Full Article
scan text notes ios 15 4 feature

iOS 15.4 Adds New 'Scan Text' Shortcut in Notes App

Monday March 21, 2022 12:40 pm PDT by
iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 were released to the public last week, and one new change is the addition of a "Scan Text" shortcut for quickly scanning printed or handwritten text into the Notes app on the iPhone and iPad. Apple recently shared a video with step-by-step instructions on how to use the Scan Text feature. On a device running iOS 15.4 or iPadOS 15.4, simply open the Notes app, tap the ...
Read Full Article56 comments
Flat MacBook Air 15 Feature

Larger 15-Inch MacBook Air Expected in 2023

Wednesday March 23, 2022 11:43 am PDT by
Apple is developing a larger 15-inch MacBook Air that could come out in 2023, according to research shared today by Display Supply Chain Consultants in its quarterly report. The full report is limited to those in the display industry who subscribe, but display analyst Ross Young provided a bit of color on what can be expected. Apple is working on a MacBook Air that's somewhere around 15...
Read Full Article289 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

Apple Launches Driver's License Feature on iPhone in Arizona, More States Coming Soon

Wednesday March 23, 2022 8:02 am PDT by
Apple today announced that Arizona has become the first U.S. state to support driver's licenses and state IDs in the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. Starting today, Apple said Arizona residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app, and tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to seamlessly and securely present it at select TSA security checkpoints in Phoenix Sky...
Read Full Article188 comments
apple studio display internals

Here's a Sneak Peek Inside Apple's New Studio Display

Tuesday March 22, 2022 6:49 am PDT by
While we wait for repair website iFixit to finish its teardown of Apple's new Studio Display, MacRumors is able to provide a first look at the display's internal design with an image sourced from Apple's documentation for technicians. Three large boards are visible inside the Studio Display. The left and top-right boards are for power supply and the bottom-right one is the logic board...
Read Full Article225 comments
iOS 15

Apple Responds to User Complaints of Battery Drain After iOS 15.4 Update

Thursday March 24, 2022 6:07 am PDT by
Users are reporting excessive battery drain after updating to Apple's latest iOS 15.4 update, claiming that their iPhones are no longer lasting as long as they used to before downloading and installing the newest iOS version. Users have taken to Twitter to voice their poor battery life experience on iOS 15.4, tagging the Apple Support account in hopes of finding a solution. "What's wrong...
Read Full Article
iPhone 14 Hole Punch Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Feature Under-Screen Face ID System From Samsung

Tuesday March 22, 2022 7:38 pm PDT by
Samsung Display is developing new under-panel camera technology that Apple plans to use to hide Face ID under the display on next year's tentatively named "iPhone 15 Pro" models, according to sources cited by Korean website The Elec. While rumors suggest that this year's "iPhone 14 Pro" models will feature both a "hole-punch" and a pill-shaped cutout for the front camera and Face ID...
Read Full Article124 comments
studio display 1

Apple's Studio Display vs. LG's UltraFine 5K Display

Wednesday March 23, 2022 11:27 am PDT by
With the unveiling of Apple's new 27-inch 5K Studio Display earlier this month, it immediately drew comparisons to LG's similar UltraFine 5K display that's been on the market for a number of years. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The LG display is $300 cheaper than the Studio Display, and while availability has been spotty, LG says it will continue to be available...
Read Full Article251 comments