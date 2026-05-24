 New iOS 27 Rumors Include Revamped AirPods Settings Menu and More - MacRumors
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New iOS 27 Rumors Include Revamped AirPods Settings Menu and More

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Apple is set to unveil iOS 27 next month ahead of a September release. The update is expected to include a dedicated Siri app, expanded Apple Intelligence capabilities in apps like Wallet, Safari, and Shortcuts, an upgraded keyboard with improved autocorrect, the ability to use Apple Maps via satellite connection, and more.

iOS 27 on iPhone 17 1
In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed four additional iOS 27 changes related to AirPods, Genmoji, AirPlay, and Siri.

Here are his latest iOS 27 expectations:

  • A revamped AirPods setting menu that is better organized
  • Improved quality for Genmoji and Image Playground creations
  • The ability to set AirPlay alternatives such as Google Cast as default — possibly EU only
  • A new Siri interface with a dark color scheme, similar to Apple's WWDC 2026 graphics

Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote begins on Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, so we should learn more about these features in a few weeks.

Related Roundups: AirPods 4, iOS 27, WWDC 2026
Tags: AirPlay, Bloomberg, Genmoji Guide, Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: AirPods (Caution)
Related Forums: AirPods, Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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