The MacRumors Show: Andru Edwards Talks 'iPhone Ultra'

YouTuber and podcaster Andru Edwards joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss the rumored "iPhone Ultra" model that could emerge next year.

According to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman , Apple has discussed offering a new top-of-the-line ‌iPhone‌ alongside the "Pro" and "Pro Max" models in 2024 at the earliest. Based on this timeframe, the device would be part of the ‌iPhone‌ 16 lineup or later.

Gurman initially said there was "potential" for an "iPhone 15 Ultra" to replace the "‌iPhone 15‌ Pro Max" this year, but he has since revised that prediction, suggesting Apple might release an even higher-end "Ultra" model above both Pro variants next year instead.

Gurman speculated that the future device could feature additional camera improvements, a faster chip, a larger display, and perhaps a portless design without Lightning or USB-C. He also said the device would be "pricier" than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which starts at $1,099.

We take a look at some of the biggest news from the past week, including reports that Apple may not update the Mac Studio with the M2 Max and ‌M2‌ Ultra chips due to its similarity with the upcoming Apple silicon Mac Pro, ‌iPhone‌ reverse wireless charging for accessories like AirPods is still in the works, and the second-generation AirPods Max may not launch until the second half of 2024 at the earliest.

Andru also tells us about his recent experience interviewing Apple's Laura Metz, the Director of Product Marketing, Anand Shimpi of Hardware Engineering, and Tuba Yalcin from the Pro Workflow team to discuss the design process behind Apple silicon, the ‌M2‌ chip, the ‌M2‌ Max MacBook Pro, the ‌M2‌ Pro Mac mini, and more. See the full interview over on his YouTube channel, and follow him on Twitter @AndruEdwards.

Finally, we also take a look at when Apple's next event could be and what it could entail, as devices like the company's mixed-reality headset and Apple silicon ‌Mac Pro‌ seemingly approach announcement.

