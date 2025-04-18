The MacRumors Show: John Gruber Talks Apple Intelligence and the Future of the Company

Daring Fireball's John Gruber joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss Apple Intelligence and the future of the company.

The company has altered its marketing strategy away from the "Hello, ‌Apple Intelligence‌" tagline and the features are finally expected to launch sometime within the next year. With this recent context, we get John's thoughts on how the situation has evolved since he wrote his article, including on the proposed class-action lawsuits against Apple over false advertising. We also look at how Apple may present its suite of AI features at WWDC later this year.

Moreover, we reflect on the Vision Pro almost two years after its announcement, and John explains why he believes that the headset avoided the mismanagement that has mired apple Intelligence. We also talk through rumors about the second-generation Vision Pro headset that is expected to launch between fall 2025 and spring 2026 as a minor spec bump, simply upgrading from the M2 to the M5 chip. We also explore the highly anticipated lower-cost Vision headset, dubbed "Vision Air," and how this could be positioned when it launches.

We look at the state of Apple's smart home proposition and the HomePod amid rumors that the company's first smart home hub product has been delayed to 2026. The device is believed to be finished and was originally scheduled to launch in March 2025, but due to its reliance on ‌Apple Intelligence‌ its release has reportedly been shelved until next year.

Finally, we discuss the long-rumored foldable iPhone, pondering on what Apple is likely to do differently when it launches the device next year. The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips. See more of John's work over on Daring Fireball and on his podcast, "The Talk Show."

