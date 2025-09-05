The MacRumors Show: Final iPhone 17 Event Expectations, Plus Kayci Lacob of 'Everything to Me'

by

With Apple's "Awe dropping" iPhone 17 event now less than a week away, in this episode of The MacRumors Show we talk through all of our final expectations for the announcements. In a special ad-free bonus episode, we also talk to director Kayci Lacob about her new Steve Jobs-focused movie, "Everything to Me."

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

At the very least next week, Apple is expected to announce the ‌iPhone 17‌, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ is expected to gain a slightly larger display with slimmer bezels and the A19 chip. The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ is set to debut a radically thin new design with a single rear camera and gain Apple's custom C1 modem.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and Pro Max are rumored to introduce a new, all-aluminum design with a glass cutout on the back to enable wireless charging. The overall look is significantly different with a large rear camera bump that spans the entire width of the device and a relocated Apple logo. They are also expected to gain a 48-megapixel telephoto camera for the first time, longer battery life, brighter displays, and a new thermal architecture. Reverse wireless charging is also a possibility.

The whole lineup is expected to offer 24-megapixel front-facing cameras, ProMotion displays for refresh-rates up to 120Hz, and a custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip. The Air and Pro models are also likely to feature 12GB of memory and the A19 Pro chip. New color options are expected across the lineup, alongside a whole new selection of cases and accessories, including "TechWoven" fabric cases and a "Crossbody Strap."

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 is rumored to feature a larger display (perhaps like the Apple Watch Series 7), the S11 chip, and potentially a plastic casing. It could also available at a slightly lower price point.
The Apple Watch Series 11 will likely feature the S11 chip, 5G RedCap connectivity on cellular models, a "Sleep Score" feature, and potentially hypertension detection. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to also get all of these new features, as well as a slightly larger wide-angle OLED display with a faster refresh rate, and satellite connectivity.

The AirPods 3 could also be announced with new features such as a tweaked design with a capacitive pairing button, improved audio and active noise cancellation, a heart-rate sensor, and body temperature monitoring. The event takes place on Tuesday, September 9, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.


In a bonus episode this week, we talk to Kayci Lacob, writer and director of "Everything to Me," a new movie about a girl raised in Silicon Valley amid Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' successful return to the company. The film follows Jobs' huge influence on her imagination, aspirations, and relationships, and is packed with easter eggs for Apple fans.

The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about all of the new accessories rumored to debut alongside the ‌iPhone 17‌ lineup.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kevin Nether, John Gruber, Mark Gurman, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

New iPhone 17 Pro Details: Brighter Display, Best Battery Life, and More

Wednesday September 3, 2025 5:33 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models will feature a number of significant display, thermal, and battery improvements, according to new late-stage rumors. According to the Weibo leaker known as "Instant Digital," the iPhone 17 Pro models will feature displays with higher brightness, making it more suitable for use in direct sunlight for prolonged periods. The iPhone 16 Pro and...
Read Full Article72 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Prices Estimated Ahead of Apple Event Next Week

Tuesday September 2, 2025 1:50 pm PDT by
Just one week before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series, an analyst has shared new price estimates for the devices. Here are J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee's price estimates for the iPhone 17 series in the United States, according to 9to5Mac: Model Starting Price Model Starting Price Change iPhone 16 $799 iPhone 17 ...
Read Full Article59 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Iridescent Feature 2

iPhone 17 Pro Clear Case Leak Reveals Three Key Changes

Sunday August 31, 2025 1:26 pm PDT by
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series on Tuesday, September 9, and last-minute rumors about the devices continue to surface. The latest info comes from a leaker known as Majin Bu, who has shared alleged images of Apple's Clear Case for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, or at least replicas. Image Credit: @MajinBuOfficial The images show three alleged changes compared to Apple's iP...
Read Full Article83 comments
iphone 16 pro ghost hand

iPhone 17 Pro: 5 Reasons Not to Upgrade This Year

Monday September 1, 2025 4:35 am PDT by
Apple will launch its new iPhone 17 series this month, and the iPhone 17 Pro models are expected to get a new design for the rear casing and the camera area. But more significant changes to the lineup are not expected until next year, when the iPhone 18 models arrive. If you're thinking of trading in your iPhone for this year's latest, consider the following features rumored to be coming to...
Read Full Article114 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Dark Blue and Orange

iPhone 17 Release Date, Pre-Orders, and What to Expect

Thursday August 28, 2025 4:08 am PDT by
An iPhone 17 announcement is a dead cert for September 2025 – Apple has already sent out invites for an "Awe dropping" event on Tuesday, September 9 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. The timing follows Apple's trend of introducing new iPhone models annually in the fall. At the event, Apple is expected to unveil its new-generation iPhone 17, an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17...
Read Full Article62 comments
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Coming Next Week: Eight Reasons to Upgrade

Thursday September 4, 2025 7:38 am PDT by
We're only days away from Apple's "Awe dropping" fall event scheduled to take place on Tuesday, September 9 – and along with the new iPhone 17 series, we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. By the time the Ultra 3 is unveiled, it will have been two years since the previous model arrived. The intervening period has left plenty of room for...
Read Full Article89 comments