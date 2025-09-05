The MacRumors Show: Final iPhone 17 Event Expectations, Plus Kayci Lacob of 'Everything to Me'

With Apple's "Awe dropping" iPhone 17 event now less than a week away, in this episode of The MacRumors Show we talk through all of our final expectations for the announcements. In a special ad-free bonus episode, we also talk to director Kayci Lacob about her new Steve Jobs-focused movie, "Everything to Me."

The ‌iPhone 17‌ is expected to gain a slightly larger display with slimmer bezels and the A19 chip. The ‌iPhone 17 Air‌ is set to debut a radically thin new design with a single rear camera and gain Apple's custom C1 modem.

The ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ and Pro Max are rumored to introduce a new, all-aluminum design with a glass cutout on the back to enable wireless charging. The overall look is significantly different with a large rear camera bump that spans the entire width of the device and a relocated Apple logo. They are also expected to gain a 48-megapixel telephoto camera for the first time, longer battery life, brighter displays, and a new thermal architecture. Reverse wireless charging is also a possibility.

The whole lineup is expected to offer 24-megapixel front-facing cameras, ProMotion displays for refresh-rates up to 120Hz, and a custom Bluetooth and Wi-Fi chip. The Air and Pro models are also likely to feature 12GB of memory and the A19 Pro chip. New color options are expected across the lineup, alongside a whole new selection of cases and accessories, including "TechWoven" fabric cases and a "Crossbody Strap."

The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ 3 is rumored to feature a larger display (perhaps like the Apple Watch Series 7), the S11 chip, and potentially a plastic casing. It could also available at a slightly lower price point.

The Apple Watch Series 11 will likely feature the S11 chip, 5G RedCap connectivity on cellular models, a "Sleep Score" feature, and potentially hypertension detection. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to also get all of these new features, as well as a slightly larger wide-angle OLED display with a faster refresh rate, and satellite connectivity.

The AirPods 3 could also be announced with new features such as a tweaked design with a capacitive pairing button, improved audio and active noise cancellation, a heart-rate sensor, and body temperature monitoring. The event takes place on Tuesday, September 9, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

In a bonus episode this week, we talk to Kayci Lacob, writer and director of " Everything to Me ," a new movie about a girl raised in Silicon Valley amid Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' successful return to the company. The film follows Jobs' huge influence on her imagination, aspirations, and relationships, and is packed with easter eggs for Apple fans.

