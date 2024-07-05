The MacRumors Show: Luke Miani Talks Apple Watch X

by

YouTuber and podcaster Luke Miani joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss all the latest rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch "Series X."

The Apple Watch Series X, coming ten years after the Apple Watch was originally announced alongside the iPhone 6, was initially rumored to be a major overhaul of the device. Now, it looks like the upgrade will be more minor than expected, focusing on new casing and display sizes, but with a design that continues to be effectively the same. The current 41mm and 45mm casing options are likely to be replaced with 45mm and 49mm models, meaning that the larger model would be the same size as the Apple Watch Ultra. The two models are expected to offer 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch display sizes, respectively.

The Apple Watch Series X could also feature hypertension and sleep apnea detection, a more efficient display, and a thinner logic board. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to be largely the same as the previous model, but potentially adding a black color option and the health features also coming to the Series X. A third-generation Apple Watch SE could also be on the way with the larger casing and display sizes of the Apple Watch Series 7, increasing from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm.

We also discuss mouse support in visionOS 2 and our reflections on the AirPods Max after three and a half years with Apple's premium over-ear headphones. See more of Luke's work over on his YouTube channel. The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.


Tags: The MacRumors Show, Apple Watch X Guide

