The MacRumors Show: Luke Miani Talks Apple Watch X

YouTuber and podcaster Luke Miani joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss all the latest rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch "Series X."

The Apple Watch Series X could also feature hypertension and sleep apnea detection, a more efficient display, and a thinner logic board. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to be largely the same as the previous model, but potentially adding a black color option and the health features also coming to the Series X. A third-generation Apple Watch SE could also be on the way with the larger casing and display sizes of the Apple Watch Series 7, increasing from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm.

We also discuss mouse support in visionOS 2 and our reflections on the AirPods Max after three and a half years with Apple's premium over-ear headphones.

