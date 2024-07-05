The MacRumors Show: Luke Miani Talks Apple Watch X
YouTuber and podcaster Luke Miani joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to discuss all the latest rumors about the upcoming Apple Watch "Series X."
The Apple Watch Series X, coming ten years after the Apple Watch was originally announced alongside the iPhone 6, was initially rumored to be a major overhaul of the device. Now, it looks like the upgrade will be more minor than expected, focusing on new casing and display sizes, but with a design that continues to be effectively the same. The current 41mm and 45mm casing options are likely to be replaced with 45mm and 49mm models, meaning that the larger model would be the same size as the Apple Watch Ultra. The two models are expected to offer 1.89-inch and 2.04-inch display sizes, respectively.
The Apple Watch Series X could also feature hypertension and sleep apnea detection, a more efficient display, and a thinner logic board. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to be largely the same as the previous model, but potentially adding a black color option and the health features also coming to the Series X. A third-generation Apple Watch SE could also be on the way with the larger casing and display sizes of the Apple Watch Series 7, increasing from 40mm and 44mm to 41mm and 45mm.
We also discuss mouse support in visionOS 2 and our reflections on the AirPods Max after three and a half years with Apple's premium over-ear headphones. See more of Luke's work over on his YouTube channel. The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:
You can also listen to The MacRumors Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.
If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about the international rollout of Apple Vision Pro and the new Beats Pill Bluetooth speaker.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.
The MacRumors Show is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.