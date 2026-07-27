Apple Releases iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 With iOS 27 Optimizations
Apple today released iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6, updates to the iOS and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out in September. iOS 26.6 comes a month after the launch of iOS 26.5.2, a security update.
iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
According to Apple's release notes, iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 include security fixes for the iPhone and iPad. The updates also optimize the Spotlight index in preparation for iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.
iOS 26.6 will be one of the final updates to the iOS 26 operating system. Apple is beta testing iOS 27, and the software is set to launch this September alongside new iPhone models.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 26.5.2 and iPadOS 26.5.2, minor updates to the iOS and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out in September. iOS 26.5.2 comes a month after the launch of iOS 26.5.1, an update that added a charging fix for the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 models.
iOS 26.5.2 and iPadOS 26.5.2 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General >...
Apple today seeded the third betas of upcoming iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming two weeks after Apple seeded the second betas.
Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.
With iOS 27 set to launch in September, Apple is...
Apple today provided public beta testers with the third betas of iOS 26.6, iPadOS 26.6, macOS Tahoe 26.6, watchOS 26.6, and tvOS 26.6, with the software coming a day after Apple seeded the betas to developers.
After signing up to beta test the software updates on Apple's beta site, public beta testers can download the new software using the Software Update section in the Settings app on each ...