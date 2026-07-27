 Apple Releases iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 With iOS 27 Optimizations - MacRumors
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Apple Releases iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 With iOS 27 Optimizations

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Apple today released iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6, updates to the iOS and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out in September. iOS 26.6 comes a month after the launch of iOS 26.5.2, a security update.

iOS 26
iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 include security fixes for the iPhone and iPad. The updates also optimize the Spotlight index in preparation for iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.

iOS 26.6 will be one of the final updates to the iOS 26 operating system. Apple is beta testing ‌iOS 27‌, and the software is set to launch this September alongside new iPhone models.

Related Roundups: iOS 26, iPadOS 26, iOS 27, iPadOS 27
Related Forum: iOS 26

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Top Rated Comments

klasma Avatar
klasma
23 minutes ago at 10:37 am

I’m on iOS 27 beta 4!!!!!
I’m on iOS 18.7.8!!!!!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
nimalouk
19 minutes ago at 10:42 am

I’m on iOS 18.7.8!!!!!
Like where is iOS 18.7.10? We haven’t had an update for 96 days 💔
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
28 minutes ago at 10:32 am
Happy upgrade Day!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
I7guy Avatar
I7guy
4 minutes ago at 10:56 am

Happy upgrade Day!
Happy, happy, joy, joy.;)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
whoknows2597 Avatar
whoknows2597
6 minutes ago at 10:54 am
No plans on updating until possibly 27.3 or whatever is stable next year. For now, 18.7.8 is my baby
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
bluecoast
20 minutes ago at 10:40 am

I’m on iOS 18.7.8!!!!!
Envious. 27 is my only hope.

To say that I regret pressing the 26.0 upgrade and missing the downgrade window is an understatement.

Battery life on my 16e in 26.x has been the pits.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments