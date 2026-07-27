Apple Releases iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 With iOS 27 Optimizations

Apple today released iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6, updates to the iOS and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out in September. iOS 26.6 comes a month after the launch of iOS 26.5.2, a security update.



iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, iOS 26.6 and iPadOS 26.6 include security fixes for the iPhone and iPad. The updates also optimize the Spotlight index in preparation for iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.

iOS 26.6 will be one of the final updates to the iOS 26 operating system. Apple is beta testing ‌iOS 27‌, and the software is set to launch this September alongside new iPhone models.