iOS 27's New Siri App and 'Search or Ask' Feature Leaked in Screenshots

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today shared a series of re-created screenshots that reveal iOS 27's all-new Siri app and "Search or Ask" functionality.



The images are renders that were created based on information obtained by Bloomberg.

With the Siri app, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will be able to interact with Apple's assistant in both text and voice modes. The app will allow for back-and-forth conversations, complete with messaging history that can be set to expire. Overall, the Siri app would function similarly to chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.

A render of the Siri app:



As rumored, the Siri app has a dark interface with an "Ask Siri" text field at the bottom. There is a microphone icon for switching to voice mode and a paperclip icon for attaching images and other files. There is also a dedicated screen for viewing a list of past conversations, which appear in bubbles on the screen.



A render of the "Search or Ask" feature:



More details to follow.