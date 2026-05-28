iOS 27's New Siri App and 'Search or Ask' Feature Leaked in Screenshots

The images are renders that were created based on information obtained by Bloomberg.
With the Siri app, iPhone, iPad, and Mac users will be able to interact with Apple's assistant in both text and voice modes. The app will allow for back-and-forth conversations, complete with messaging history that can be set to expire. Overall, the Siri app would function similarly to chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude.
A render of the Siri app:
As rumored, the Siri app has a dark interface with an "Ask Siri" text field at the bottom. There is a microphone icon for switching to voice mode and a paperclip icon for attaching images and other files. There is also a dedicated screen for viewing a list of past conversations, which appear in bubbles on the screen.
Apple is planning to integrate Apple Intelligence and Siri into more of its apps in iOS 27, including the Camera app, reports Bloomberg. The iOS 27 Camera app will have a dedicated Siri mode that will be available alongside the existing Photo, Video, Portrait, and Panorama modes. When in Siri mode, the existing Camera app shutter button will feature the Apple Intelligence logo, letting users know ...
Apple will pay $250 million to settle a class action lawsuit accusing it of false advertising and unfair competition after the personalized Siri features it promoted when launching the iPhone 16 were delayed.
A smarter, Apple Intelligence version of Siri was shown off at WWDC 2024, and then promoted in ads and videos when the iPhone 16 launched in September 2024. After Apple delayed the Siri ...
Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a U.S. class action lawsuit over delayed Siri features, and eligible iPhone users could receive up to a $95 payout.
Below, we have answered some key questions regarding the lawsuit.
Why Was Apple Sued?
In June 2024, Apple previewed new Siri capabilities powered by Apple Intelligence, including understanding of a user's personal context,...