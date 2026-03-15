iOS 27 Will Reportedly Be Like Mac OS X Snow Leopard

In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that iOS 27 will be similar to 2009's Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that one of Apple's biggest priorities is bug fixes for improved performance and stability.



At WWDC 2008, Apple showed a presentation that said Mac OS X Snow Leopard had "0 new features," as it opted to focus on performance and stability improvements. Technically, the update did include some smaller new features, but Apple was overwhelmingly focused on bug fixes and under-the-hood changes on the Mac.

"We've built on the success of Leopard and created an even better experience for our users from installation to shutdown," said Apple's former software engineering chief Bertrand Serlet. "Apple engineers have made hundreds of improvements so with Snow Leopard your system is going to feel faster, more responsive and even more reliable than before."



iOS 27 will still get some new features too, including a more personalized version of Siri. The update should be announced in June and released in September.