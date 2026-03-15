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iOS 27 Will Reportedly Be Like Mac OS X Snow Leopard

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In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that iOS 27 will be similar to 2009's Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that one of Apple's biggest priorities is bug fixes for improved performance and stability.

iOS 27 Mock Quick
At WWDC 2008, Apple showed a presentation that said Mac OS X Snow Leopard had "0 new features," as it opted to focus on performance and stability improvements. Technically, the update did include some smaller new features, but Apple was overwhelmingly focused on bug fixes and under-the-hood changes on the Mac.

"We've built on the success of Leopard and created an even better experience for our users from installation to shutdown," said Apple's former software engineering chief Bertrand Serlet. "Apple engineers have made hundreds of improvements so with Snow Leopard your system is going to feel faster, more responsive and even more reliable than before."

Mac OS X Snow Leopard Web Banner Large
iOS 27 will still get some new features too, including a more personalized version of Siri. The update should be announced in June and released in September.

MacRumors x Bloomberg Banner Cool

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tag: Mark Gurman

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Top Rated Comments

D
dupsk00
45 minutes ago at 09:46 am
I hope for the same focus on macOS 27
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
X
xnsys
43 minutes ago at 09:48 am
Wouldn’t it be nice if we had an option to make it look as good as snow leopard did…
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
Mewix
44 minutes ago at 09:47 am
Well, I don't want to be *that* conspiracy guy, but since I have downloaded the Tahoe on my 2021 macbook pro, it has significantly deteriorated in the terms of battery life, smoothness and the fans are on all the time.

Edit: Yes, it's iOS, but still, please, fix my mac 😩
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
bluecoast
28 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Yes please but I’ll believe it when I see it.

And as others have said, macOS too please.

macOS desolation wilderness maybe?

Well that’s what we have now.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
R
Rockin' Kat
29 minutes ago at 10:01 am

Wouldn’t it be nice if we had an option to make it look as good as snow leopard did…
Seriously, every release since has been just a little more disappointing to use than the previous.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
N
now i see it
18 minutes ago at 10:12 am
Yeah - one year of relief (with Snow Leopard) then they wrecked it again and thereafter with Lion and all the rest.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments