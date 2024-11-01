The MacRumors Show: Jon Prosser Talks Apple's New iMac, Mac Mini, and MacBook Pro With M4

Jon Prosser joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to talk through all of Apple's major Mac announcements from this week.

Over the first three days of the week, Apple unveiled the new iMac Mac mini , and MacBook Pro with the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. The chips offer significantly better CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine performance, improved efficiency, higher amounts of unified memory, and more.

The new ‌iMac‌ features USB-C Magic accessories and a refreshed palette of color options. The new ‌Mac mini‌ has been completely redesigned for the first time in over a decade with a radically smaller enclosure and two front-facing USB-C ports. Finally, the new ‌MacBook Pro‌ has a bolstered base model, longer battery life, and a brighter display.

The new ‌iMac‌ and ‌MacBook Pro‌ gain a nano-texture display option and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with Center Stage and Desk View for the first time. Models with the M4 Pro or M4 Max support Thunderbolt 5 connectivity, and almost all of the new Macs feature better external display support. All of Apple's Macs now start with 16GB of unified memory as standard, including the MacBook Air, with no increase in price.

