iOS 27 to Bring Customizable Camera App, Tweaks to Weather, Safari and Liquid Glass

Apple plans to make the Camera app more customizable in iOS 27, reports Bloomberg. Users will be able to select the features they want to see in the Camera app, like flash, exposure, timer, depth of field, photo styles, and resolution.



Camera controls, labeled as widgets, will be able to be placed at the top of the Camera interface in any order. Users will be able to select widgets from a transparent widget tray that comes up from the bottom of the app. Widgets will be organized into categories that include basic, manual, and settings.

Apple plans to use the same default layout that's available now with quick tap buttons for flash, Live Photos, and Night Mode, but the customizable interface will be added as a new advanced layout that will appeal to professional users.

Different modes like photo and video will have their own set of widgets, as will a new Siri camera mode that Apple plans to add to the app. ‌Siri‌ mode will incorporate the Visual Intelligence features that are currently accessible through the Camera Control or Action buttons.

Right now, users can tap into a view with all of the Camera controls from the top right of the app, but that view is moving to the right of the shutter button. Apple will also add new grid and level options.

In the Weather app, there will be a new Conditions panel for switching between temperature, rain, and wind. It will be the same as the interface that's available when tapping into one of the weather modules in the current version of the app.

Apple plans to add an updated start page to Safari, and it will have four tabs across the top for swapping between favorites, bookmarks, Reading List, and history.

There are system-wide design changes coming as well, according to Bloomberg. The tab bar in apps like Apple Music, Podcasts, News, and Apple TV will be adjusted to combine search with the other navigation options. Apple separated search in many apps when introducing Liquid Glass, but it sounds like the company is going to revert to the prior unified design.

When using the on-screen keyboard, there's a new animation that shows the keys sliding up from the bottom of the iPhone interface, plus Apple is adding redo and undo controls for fixing actions when customizing the Home Screen's icon and widget layouts.

Apple is planning to preview ‌iOS 27‌ at the Worldwide Developers Conference that begins on June 8.