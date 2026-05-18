iOS 27 to Let Users Generate Wallpapers and Build Shortcuts With AI

iOS 27 will include a custom wallpaper generator and an option to automatically create shortcuts using AI, reports Bloomberg.



When choosing a new wallpaper, users will have the option to generate something custom using the Image Playground app. ‌Image Playground‌ is used for generating custom emoji and images that can be used throughout iOS, and it is set to get an upgrade in ‌iOS 27‌.

Apple is testing models that produce more lifelike images, so the version of ‌Image Playground‌ that's used for generating custom wallpapers could be different from the current version.

Shortcuts is also getting a major update, with users able to use natural language to ask Siri to make a shortcut. There is an option for users to tell ‌Siri‌ what they want to accomplish with a shortcut to have the workflow created using AI.

Bloomberg says the Shortcuts app has a prompt that says "What do you want your shortcut to do?" with a text field to enter a description. Shortcuts that are created using AI are then automatically installed and immediately available for use.

Shortcut creation is largely done manually now, and it is a tool that has remained out of reach of many casual iPhone users. A Shortcuts app that's able to work with natural language capabilities will see the app getting more widespread use.

The new Shortcuts app and the wallpaper generation tool will be previewed at the WWDC keynote that's set to take place on June 8.