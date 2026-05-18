 iOS 27 to Let Users Generate Wallpapers and Build Shortcuts With AI - MacRumors
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iOS 27 to Let Users Generate Wallpapers and Build Shortcuts With AI

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iOS 27 will include a custom wallpaper generator and an option to automatically create shortcuts using AI, reports Bloomberg.

iOS 27 Mock Quick
When choosing a new wallpaper, users will have the option to generate something custom using the Image Playground app. ‌Image Playground‌ is used for generating custom emoji and images that can be used throughout iOS, and it is set to get an upgrade in ‌iOS 27‌.

Apple is testing models that produce more lifelike images, so the version of ‌Image Playground‌ that's used for generating custom wallpapers could be different from the current version.

Shortcuts is also getting a major update, with users able to use natural language to ask Siri to make a shortcut. There is an option for users to tell ‌Siri‌ what they want to accomplish with a shortcut to have the workflow created using AI.

Bloomberg says the Shortcuts app has a prompt that says "What do you want your shortcut to do?" with a text field to enter a description. Shortcuts that are created using AI are then automatically installed and immediately available for use.

Shortcut creation is largely done manually now, and it is a tool that has remained out of reach of many casual iPhone users. A Shortcuts app that's able to work with natural language capabilities will see the app getting more widespread use.

The new Shortcuts app and the wallpaper generation tool will be previewed at the WWDC keynote that's set to take place on June 8.

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Top Rated Comments

dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
25 minutes ago at 11:20 am

React to my comment if anyone asked for this!
Being able to create a device shortcut with a natural language prompt? Hell yes.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
ajf.350d
27 minutes ago at 11:18 am
The AI shortcuts could be very useful. I’ve never got to grips with that app but several times wanted to create something.
The wallpaper app? Really? I guess there are so few options for wallpaper around it might be useful /s
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
32 minutes ago at 11:14 am
React to my comment if anyone asked for this!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
Howard2k
14 minutes ago at 11:31 am

I think AI would face a lot less resistance if it were being deployed only for actually useful, if not essential, features.

"helping me make shortcuts" and "generating wallpapers" ... ain't it
That's useful for people who want shortcuts but are not experts on making shortcuts.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Populus Avatar
Populus
17 minutes ago at 11:29 am
Honestly, being able to generate shortcuts by just explaining to the AI what we want is a good application of LLM’s (as long as it does it right most of the times).
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dannyyankou Avatar
dannyyankou
19 minutes ago at 11:26 am

Yeah no one asked ! CAN WE STOP WITH AI PLEASE !!


I'm already fine with wallpapers and make my OWN shortcuts...
And I used to look up information with my own world book encyclopedia, but tools came along that made things easier.

If you don’t want the AI stuff, you can just disable Apple Intelligence 🤷‍♂️
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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