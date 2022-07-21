The MacRumors Show: Jonathan Morrison Talks Spatial Audio
Jonathan Morrison joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to take a deep dive into Spatial Audio and Apple's audio technologies.
Jonathan is a leading tech YouTuber and has moved into professional music production in recent years. He has a wealth of knowledge about audio technology and first-hand experience mixing tracks for Spatial Audio. See more of Jonathan's work on his YouTube channel
.
In this episode, we discuss Spatial Audio in detail, including the new personalized Spatial Audio feature in iOS 16, thoughts on Spatialize Stereo, Spatial Audio support on devices like the Studio Display and MacBook Pro, where the technology is headed next, and more. We also take a look at future AirPods, including the AirPods Pro 2, and evaluate the state of Apple Music.
Listen to The MacRumors Show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or subscribe by copying our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on our YouTube channel.
Subscribe to The MacRumors Show for more episodes, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Ross Young, Sam Kohl, Ian Zelbo, Jon Rettinger, Rene Ritchie, Andru Edwards, Jon Prosser, and Mark Gurman. Remember to rate and review the show, and let us know what subjects you would like the podcast to cover going forward.
