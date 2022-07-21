The MacRumors Show: Jonathan Morrison Talks Spatial Audio

Jonathan Morrison joins us on The MacRumors Show podcast this week to take a deep dive into Spatial Audio and Apple's audio technologies.

Jonathan is a leading tech YouTuber and has moved into professional music production in recent years. He has a wealth of knowledge about audio technology and first-hand experience mixing tracks for Spatial Audio. See more of Jonathan's work on his YouTube channel

In this episode, we discuss Spatial Audio in detail, including the new personalized Spatial Audio feature in iOS 16, thoughts on Spatialize Stereo, Spatial Audio support on devices like the Studio Display and MacBook Pro, where the technology is headed next, and more. We also take a look at future AirPods, including the AirPods Pro 2, and evaluate the state of Apple Music.

If you haven't already listened to the last episode of The MacRumors Show, be sure to catch up for an in-depth chat with iJustine about the new MacBook Air.

