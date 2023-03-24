The MacRumors Show: Christopher Lawley Talks iPadOS 17 and Next-Gen iPad Pro

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, Christopher Lawley joins us to discuss iPadOS 17 and the next-generation iPad Pro.

Christopher is a YouTuber dedicated to the iPad, automation, and productivity. He was a full-time ‌iPad‌ user for several years, conducting all of his content creation, including video editing and podcasting, from the device, before feeling forced to switch back to the Mac due to the direction of iPadOS.

We get his insights on Apple's upcoming iPadOS 17 update and the areas he feels Apple should focus on this year, with particular attention to some of the key issues he believes Apple needs to address with Stage Manager. We also touch on the need for "Pro" apps like Final Cut Pro and Xcode, a Notification Center and Control Center redesign, Lock Screen customization, and more.

In addition, we talk through some of the most important information around the next-generation ‌iPad Pro‌ models, which are rumored to sport 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED displays, thinner and lighter designs, the M3 chip, and wireless charging. We also briefly discuss the rumored price rises that are planned for the device owing to its more costly OLED display components – meaning that the 11.1- and 13-inch models could start at approximately $1,500 and $1,800, respectively.

As usual, we look at some of the week's biggest rumors, including the iPhone 15 Pro's slimmer bezels and new mute button, as well as the delay of Apple's first HomePod with a display. See more of Christopher's work on his YouTube channel and follow him on Mastodon @ChrisLawley.

