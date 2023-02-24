The MacRumors Show: David Lewis Talks AirPods, HomePod, and Apple Music in 2023

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we're joined by YouTuber and audio aficionado David Lewis to discuss the state of AirPods, HomePod, and Apple Music in 2023 and where they could be set to go in the next few years.

David is a tech YouTuber and podcaster with a background in broadcast radio, jazz music, and voice-overs – giving him unique insights on Apple's audio products and services. See more of David's work over on his YouTube channel or follow him on Twitter @Dtalkingtech.

Following a major update for the AirPods Pro and the reintroduction of the full-size ‌HomePod‌, as well as acquisitions of companies like Primephonic and AI Music, Apple seems to have doubled-down on its commitment to audio technology. Yet, amid the delay in launching Apple Classical, a long wait time before the second-generation AirPods Max are expected to be released in late 2025, and fierce competition from companies like Spotify, plenty of questions remain about the direction of Apple's audio products and services over the next few years.

We also discuss some of the latest news, including Apple's breakthrough with non-invasive blood glucose technology designed for the Apple Watch, Apple suppliers making a start on a cheaper second-generation mixed-reality headset, and the sealed original iPhone that sold for over $63,000 at auction.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our in-depth discussion about Apple's positioning in the ongoing race to develop generative AI tools.

