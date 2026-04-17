Apple to Unveil iOS 27 in June With These New Features Beyond Siri
Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and the update should be released in September.
Below, we outline some of the new features that are rumored to be coming with iOS 27, beyond the long-awaited more personalized version of Siri.
iOS 27 will reportedly support 5G satellite internet connectivity, although this functionality might be limited to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models with Apple's next-generation C2 modem. Additional satellite features have been rumored, including Apple Maps via satellite and the ability to send and receive photos when using Messages via satellite.
iOS 27 may be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is apparently focused on improving "quality and underlying performance." Apple is expected to focus on bug fixes, improved stability, and Liquid Glass design enhancements.
Apple has reportedly tested an updated iPhone keyboard with enhanced autocorrect. The features should debut on iOS 27 if Apple moves forward with it. Similar to Grammarly, the keyboard "expands autocorrect by offering alternative words."
iOS 27 is not expected to include any major Liquid Glass design changes, but the update may add a system-wide Liquid Glass slider for precisely adjusting the opacity of the interface. A similar slider already exists for the Lock Screen's clock.
The update may include four new Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 15 Pro and newer, based on code on Apple's servers discovered by Nicolás Alvarez:
- Visual Intelligence will let you scan nutrition labels on food packaging, for tracking calories and macronutrients in the Health app.
- Visual Intelligence will let you scan phone numbers and addresses printed on paper or a business card and add them to the Contacts app.
- In the Wallet app, you will likely be able to scan physical event tickets, gym membership cards, and so forth and generate digital versions.
- In the Safari app, you will be able to automatically name Tab Groups for users based on the contents of the tabs within the group.
Of course, these are only the features that are known or rumored so far. More details about iOS 27 will likely leak over the coming months.
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