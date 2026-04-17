 Apple to Unveil iOS 27 in June With These New Features Beyond Siri - MacRumors
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Apple to Unveil iOS 27 in June With These New Features Beyond Siri

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Apple is expected to unveil iOS 27 during its WWDC 2026 keynote on June 8, and the update should be released in September.

iOS 27 on iPhone 17 1
Below, we outline some of the new features that are rumored to be coming with iOS 27, beyond the long-awaited more personalized version of Siri.

iOS 27 will reportedly support 5G satellite internet connectivity, although this functionality might be limited to the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro models with Apple's next-generation C2 modem. Additional satellite features have been rumored, including Apple Maps via satellite and the ability to send and receive photos when using Messages via satellite.

iOS 27 may be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense that Apple is apparently focused on improving "quality and underlying performance." Apple is expected to focus on bug fixes, improved stability, and Liquid Glass design enhancements.

Apple has reportedly tested an updated iPhone keyboard with enhanced autocorrect. The features should debut on iOS 27 if Apple moves forward with it. Similar to Grammarly, the keyboard "expands autocorrect by offering alternative words."

iOS 27 is not expected to include any major Liquid Glass design changes, but the update may add a system-wide Liquid Glass slider for precisely adjusting the opacity of the interface. A similar slider already exists for the Lock Screen's clock.

The update may include four new Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 15 Pro and newer, based on code on Apple's servers discovered by Nicolás Alvarez:

  • Visual Intelligence will let you scan nutrition labels on food packaging, for tracking calories and macronutrients in the Health app.
  • Visual Intelligence will let you scan phone numbers and addresses printed on paper or a business card and add them to the Contacts app.
  • In the Wallet app, you will likely be able to scan physical event tickets, gym membership cards, and so forth and generate digital versions.
  • In the Safari app, you will be able to automatically name Tab Groups for users based on the contents of the tabs within the group.

Of course, these are only the features that are known or rumored so far. More details about iOS 27 will likely leak over the coming months.

Related Roundup: iOS 27
Tags: Apple Intelligence Guide, Siri Guide

Top Rated Comments

K
klowy79
1 hour ago at 08:51 am
"iOS 27 may be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/03/15/ios-27-will-reportedly-be-like-mac-os-x-snow-leopard/'), in the sense that Apple is apparently focused on improving "quality and underlying performance."

If you're sending people to Siri bootcamp, then Apple has zero chance of getting rid of all the bugs they've created in the past several years. I expect nothing solid from Apple anymore. Consequently, I'm rarely disapointed. Also, rarely impressed.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HouseLannister Avatar
HouseLannister
1 hour ago at 08:51 am
If the words "Snow Leopard" come out of any presenter's lips, I will eat my hat.
There will be code clean up and bug fixes, but this is not the no-new-features ethos that Snow Leopard had.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MasterControlProgram Avatar
MasterControlProgram
14 minutes ago at 09:47 am
I really hope the autocorrect on iPad realises when I type something like “5he” I meant to type “the” but went a bit high on where the T is. It can do it for all letters but seems incapable of recognising when it happens with numbers.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
klasma Avatar
klasma
18 minutes ago at 09:42 am

Hopefully they also don’t phase out the iPhone 11s etc. everyone should get the iOS that is supposed to improve iOS 26. We’ll see if the delay a year (not sure if they have before).
None of iOS 6, 9, 12, 14, 15, 18 dropped support for previous devices (plus iPhoneOS 1-3). So there’s roughly a 1 in 3 chance.

However, every time they do this, they are effectively increasing the total lifetime of models by a year, unless they also have updates that drop multiple generations at once. Since they are already at seven years, it’s less likely that they’ll expand it to eight years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
capamac Avatar
capamac
53 minutes ago at 09:08 am
"iOS 27" text in the photo looks kinda neat, but has awful legibility due to low contrast. Which is one of Liquid Glass's problems -- legibility and low contrast.

Most text, like pretty much all the text on macrumors.com including the text in this post I'm currently writing, has high contrast and thus is highly legible. It's functional. Apple's Liquid Glass is not functional in this respect.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H
HiFifreak
1 hour ago at 09:00 am
Oke....so it's US only, US only, and its faster.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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