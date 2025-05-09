The MacRumors Show: After iPhone 17 – What to Expect in 2026 and Beyond

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through how the iPhone lineup is rumored to change after the release of the iPhone 17 lineup later this year, looking at what to expect in 2026, 2027, and beyond.

Apple's recently rumored ‌iPhone‌ roadmap beyond the ‌iPhone 17‌ reveals a significant strategic shift in both release cadence and product positioning. With increasing competition, an expanding lineup, and evolving manufacturing logistics—particularly the move away from China toward production in India—Apple is exploring a staggered release schedule designed to avoid marketing fatigue and maintain focus across the six main ‌iPhone‌ models that are expected to be on sale by the end of next year.

In spring 2026, Apple may introduce the "iPhone 17e" as a refresh of the lower-cost model introduced this year. The major wave of change begins in fall 2026, with the launch of the "‌iPhone‌ 18 Air," "‌iPhone‌ 18 Pro," and "‌iPhone‌ 18 Pro Max." The Pro models are expected to introduce under-display Face ID for the first time, reducing the need for a visible sensor array and leaving only a small camera hole at the top-left corner of the display. It remains unclear how this change will affect the presence or function of the Dynamic Island.

Camera upgrades are also expected, including a variable aperture 48MP main lens and a likely new Samsung sensor for the ultra-wide camera. Other enhancements include Apple's in-house "C2" modem and an "A20" chip made with TSMC's upcoming 2nm process.

Fall 2026 is also expected to mark the debut of Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌. Featuring a book-style design, the device will offer a 5.7-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch inner display. Apple reportedly aims to beat competitors with a superior hinge mechanism crafted from titanium and stainless steel, and a display with a nearly invisible crease. Unlike other flagship iPhones, the foldable model will use Touch ID embedded in the power button instead of Face ID, likely due to internal space constraints. It will also purportedly include just two rear cameras, a high-density battery, and an impressively slim profile: 4.5mm when open, and 9–9.5mm when closed.

In spring 2027, the base "‌iPhone‌ 18" and "‌iPhone‌ 18e" models will follow. In fall 2027, Apple is expected to introduce the "iPhone 19 Air" with a larger display, exceeding the 6.6 inches of the previous two Air models. The "‌iPhone‌ 19 Pro" and "‌iPhone‌ 19 Pro Max"—possibly branded to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone—will feature a "bold" redesign, incorporating more glass and, for the first time, an under-display front camera. The result will likely be a true edge-to-edge screen without notches or cutouts, fulfilling a long-standing vision for a seamless all-display ‌iPhone‌.

The second-generation foldable ‌iPhone‌ is also scheduled for fall 2027, building on the first model with further refinements and enhanced durability. While plans for spring 2028 are less concrete, it's likely that the standard "‌iPhone‌ 19" and potentially "‌iPhone‌ 19e" models will arrive then, continuing the new spring/fall rollout rhythm.

Looking even further ahead, Apple's ambitions may go beyond smartphones altogether. According to remarks from Apple executive Eddy Cue this week, the ‌iPhone‌ could be obsolete within a decade, replaced by AI-powered wearables and ambient computing experiences.

