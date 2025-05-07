Apple's Eddy Cue: AI Could Replace iPhone in 10 Years

by

AI technology is advancing so rapidly that the iPhone could be outdated in the next decade, Apple services chief Eddy Cue said today when testifying in the Google vs. DoJ antitrust case (via Bloomberg).

iphone 16 pro pro max
"You may not need an ‌iPhone‌ 10 years from now, as crazy as it sounds," Cue said. He was referring to the way that AI is likely to evolve in the coming years, and how wearables combined with intuitive AI functionality could replace traditional smartphones.

The ‌iPhone‌ is still Apple's key revenue driver, and Apple so far hasn't been able to find its next big product that could replace the ‌iPhone‌ as main money maker. Apple canceled its car project, and its first VR headset hasn't sold well. Apple is now focusing on robotics, and is continuing to work on wearables that could eventually lead to augmented reality smart glasses that would be a viable ‌iPhone‌ alternative.

Cue was, of course, just speculating, and Apple still has multiple ‌iPhone‌ innovations that are set to come out over the next several years. Apple could debut its first foldable ‌iPhone‌ as soon as next year, and in 2027, Apple is looking to introduce an all-display ‌iPhone‌ that has no cutouts for the camera or Face ID. So far, AI-based wearables have not successfully replaced smartphones. The Humane AI Pin was a failure, and the Rabbit R1 was also lambasted for poor performance when it launched last year. Other companies are also working on AI screen-free wearables, but none have caught on as of yet.

Cue was testifying due to Apple's search engine deal with Google, which is likely to be prohibited as part of the antitrust remedies that Google is facing to address its dominance in the search market.

Cue said that AI search solutions are poised to replace traditional search engines, and Apple is considering adding AI search tools from companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity to Safari in the future as options for people to select. Apple stands to lose at least $20 billion per year if Google isn't able to pay to be the default Safari search engine.

iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17: What's New With the Cameras

Friday May 2, 2025 3:52 pm PDT by
We've still got months to go before the new iPhone 17 models come out, but a combination of dummy models and leaks have given us some insight into what we can expect in terms of camera changes. Apple is adding new camera features, and changing the design of the camera bump for some models. You might be skeptical of dummy models, but over the years, they've proven to be a highly accurate...
Read Full Article84 comments
iOS 18

Here Are Apple's Full iOS 18.5 Release Notes

Tuesday May 6, 2025 2:17 pm PDT by
Apple today seeded the release candidate version of iOS 18.5 to developers and public beta testers, giving us a look at the final version of the update that will be provided to the public next week. With the release candidate, Apple provided release notes, so we have a more complete look at the new features that are included in the update, including those that weren't found during the beta...
Read Full Article50 comments
iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.5 Coming Soon, Here is What's New

Monday May 5, 2025 8:19 am PDT by
In its press release for the new Pride Band today, Apple said that iOS 18.5 is "upcoming," following more than a month of beta testing. We expect the iOS 18.5 Release Candidate to be released this week, and this should be the final beta version, barring any last-minute bugs or changes. The software update should then be released to the general public next week. iOS 18.5 is a relatively...
Read Full Article60 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

20th-Anniversary iPhone Will Reportedly Feature an All-Screen Design

Saturday May 3, 2025 9:20 am PDT by
Apple's former design chief Jony Ive long dreamed of an iPhone with a truly all-screen design, and his wish might finally become reality in a few more years. The Information today cited multiple sources who said that at least one new iPhone model launching in 2027 will have a truly edge-to-edge display. The device's front camera and Face ID system would both be placed under the screen....
Read Full Article83 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen

Foldable iPhone Said to Have Two Key Advantages

Monday May 5, 2025 6:41 am PDT by
Apple plans to release its first foldable iPhone next year, according to several reporters and analysts who cover the company. In his Power On newsletter today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the foldable iPhone will offer two key advantages over other foldable smartphones. First, he said the foldable iPhone will have a "nearly invisible" crease when unfolded. This means the device's...
Read Full Article176 comments
iPhone 17 Air Size Feature

iPhone 17 Air Expected to Have Battery Case Due to 'Worse' Battery Life

Saturday May 3, 2025 8:24 am PDT by
Apple's rumored iPhone 17 Air model will have "worse" battery life compared to previous iPhone models, according to a paywalled The Information report. In internal testing, Apple determined that the percentage of users who will be able to use the iPhone 17 Air for a full day without needing to recharge the device throughout the day will be between 60% and 70%, according to the report. For...
Read Full Article161 comments
AirPods Pro 3 Mock Feature

AirPods Pro 3 Just Months Away – Here's What We Know

Tuesday April 29, 2025 1:30 am PDT by
Despite being more than two years old, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 still dominate the premium wireless‑earbud space, thanks to a potent mix of top‑tier audio, class‑leading noise cancellation, and Apple's habit of delivering major new features through software updates. With AirPods Pro 3 widely expected to arrive in 2025, prospective buyers now face a familiar dilemma: snap up the proven...
Read Full Article102 comments
Apple Watch 2025 Pride Feature

Apple Announces 2025 Pride Band, Watch Face, and iPhone Wallpaper

Monday May 5, 2025 6:08 am PDT by
Apple today announced its 2025 Pride Collection, including a new Apple Watch band, watch face, and a matching wallpaper for the iPhone and iPad. Ahead of Pride Month in June, Apple says its Pride Collection celebrates the strength and beauty of LGBTQ+ communities around the world. The new Pride Edition Sport Band is now available to order on Apple.com and in the Apple Store app in 40mm,...
Read Full Article231 comments

Top Rated Comments

zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
23 minutes ago at 10:52 am
How about no? I prefer hardware that doesn't just make things up.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
23 minutes ago at 10:53 am
But ain't nothin' gonna replace MacRumors!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mcfrazieriv Avatar
mcfrazieriv
22 minutes ago at 10:53 am
Nobody will afford an iPhone 10 years from now if nothing is done about it eroding the jobs based economy. I worry about this every single day. Sure it will help productivity - for now. But unlike the advent of the cell phone or the internet, this AI does more than just provide a service, it replaces you.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kylo83 Avatar
Kylo83
19 minutes ago at 10:57 am
Great iPhone marketing
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SanderEvers Avatar
SanderEvers
14 minutes ago at 11:01 am
I've heard the 'AI will replace Phones in 10 years' thing 5 years ago. Right now it's not even coming close. AI has some fundemental issues that will most likely not be solved in the next 100 years.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
