Apple's Second Foldable iPhone Set for 2027 Launch, Claims Kuo
Apple's will launch its second foldable iPhone in the second half of 2027, as part of a major shake-up of its iPhone launch strategy, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
According to Kuo's latest report outlining Apple's new staggered iPhone roadmap through 2027, Apple will launch its first foldable iPhone in the second half of next year, followed by a second-generation model a year later in 2027, which will be the 20th anniversary of the iPhone.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman last month reported that Apple in 2027 plans to launch a foldable iPhone alongside a "bold" new iPhone Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass. He did not say which generation of foldable it would be.
However, Gurman had previously said he expects Apple's first book-style foldable iPhone to be released next year, so it was presumed that the "foldable version" he said is coming in 2027 would be a second iteration of that model. Kuo's latest report therefore appears to back up this interpretation.
