Apple is planning to launch a low-cost MacBook powered by an iPhone chip, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



In an article published on X, Kuo explained that the device will feature a 13-inch display and the A18 chip, making it the first Mac powered by an ‌iPhone‌ chip. To date, all Apple silicon Macs have contained M-series chips, which offer higher core counts, support for larger amounts of memory, and better external display support. The more-affordable MacBook could come in Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow finishes.

The new MacBook is expected to enter mass production late in the fourth quarter of 2025 or early in the first quarter of 2026. Apple is hoping that it will drive MacBook purchases and account for 20–28% of sales next year. Chinese technology company Everwin Precision is set to benefit from the release of the new MacBook, serving as a key supplier for its casings.