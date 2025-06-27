PSA: Anker Recalls Multiple Power Banks Due to Fire Risk

by

Popular accessory maker Anker this month launched two separate recalls for its power banks, some of which may be a fire risk.

anker power bank recall
The first recall affects Anker PowerCore 10000 Power Banks sold between June 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022 in the United States. Anker says that these power banks have a "potential issue" with the battery inside, which can lead to overheating, melting of plastic components, smoke, and fire hazards.

Affected power banks should have the A1263 model number on the bottom of the device, but Anker has a website for checking the serial number. Anker is offering customers who have a faulty PowerCore 10000 a $30 gift card for the Anker website or a free 10K Anker Power Bank replacement. More information is available on the recall page.

Anker's second recall, which is worldwide, is for the following devices:

  • Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) -- Model A1257
  • Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) -- Model A1647
  • Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W) -- Model A1652
  • Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) -- Model A1681
  • Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) -- Model A1689

Anker says that it is launching a global voluntary recall because it discovered a potential defect with batteries sourced from one of its vendors. Anker says that the "likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal," but it is recalling the devices "out of an abundance of caution."

There isn't a lot of information about the problem in the announcement on Anker's U.S. website, but Anker's Chinese site says that the battery cells could contain impurities or foreign particles, leading to short circuits, overheating, smoke, and fire.

Some of the battery cells may have metal particles that can lead to short circuits, while others are not properly insulated. Some units were also exposed to extreme heat or mechanical shock during manufacturing, increasing risk.

Customers who may have an impacted Anker power bank can check the serial number or submit proof of purchase through the online recall form.

Anker is not offering refunds in the United States, but affected users can get a free replacement product or a gift card to use on the Anker website. Anker customers who purchased a device in China are eligible for a full refund, an upgrade exchange, or a gift card for the original purchase price plus 50 yuan.

On its Chinese site, Anker says that it is working with its suppliers to set up new oversight and testing protocols to prevent future issues.

For all power banks that are part of the recalls, Anker suggests that customers dispose of them at municipal household hazardous waste facilities.

Tag: Anker

Popular Stories

apple watch ultra 2 new black

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Finally Coming After Two-Year Hiatus

Tuesday June 24, 2025 3:40 am PDT by
Apple will finally deliver the Apple Watch Ultra 3 sometime this year, according to analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities Hong Kong (via @jukanlosreve). The analyst expects both the Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 to arrive this year (likely alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup, if previous launches are anything to go by), according to his latest product roadmap shared with...
Read Full Article131 comments
Apple CarPlay Ultra cluster Now Playing

These Apple CarPlay Ultra Partners Now Say They Won't Support It

Wednesday June 25, 2025 5:03 am PDT by
Apple is facing mounting resistance from automakers over CarPlay Ultra, the next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles that was announced last month. A new (paywalled) Financial Times report claims several major brands are walking back their earlier commitments to support the upgraded dashboard software. German luxury manufacturers Mercedes-Benz and Audi have both...
Read Full Article280 comments
Chase Sapphire Reserve Apple Perk Feature

Chase Sapphire Reserve Card Introduces New Perk for Apple Customers

Wednesday June 25, 2025 2:08 pm PDT by
Chase this week announced a series of new perks for its premium Sapphire Reserve credit card, and one of them is for a pair of Apple services. Specifically, the credit card now offers complimentary annual subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music, a value of up to $250 per year. If you are already paying for Apple TV+ and/or Apple Music directly through Apple, those subscriptions will...
Read Full Article73 comments
foldable iphone mockup

Foldable iPhone Leak Reveals New Camera Details

Thursday June 26, 2025 3:01 am PDT by
A new rumor today surfaced about Apple's book-style foldable iPhone, set to be released next year, and this time it's about the cameras. Mockup of foldable iPhone in its unfolded state (Image: Digital Chat Station) In a previous report, industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects the foldable iPhone (or "iPhone Fold" for short) to include a dual-lens rear camera, but Kuo provided no other...
Read Full Article79 comments
iPhone 18 Punch Hole Feature

Here's What Next Year's iPhone 18 Pro Display Could Look Like

Wednesday June 25, 2025 12:07 am PDT by
If you've been following iPhone 18 Pro reports recently, you'll know that there are two competing rumors from usually reliable sources about how Apple plans to integrate Face ID into the display, and both of them likely affect the fate of the Dynamic Island – and in turn the overall look of the display itself. Last month, The Information's Wayne Ma said that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18...
Read Full Article63 comments
iPhone 17 Pro Blue Feature Tighter Crop

iPhone 17 Pro Launching in a Few Months With These 12 New Features

Thursday June 26, 2025 2:00 am PDT by
Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are around three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September this year. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models:Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an...
Read Full Article20 comments
HomePod 2 and Mini feature 2

iOS 26 Brings New Functionality to HomePod

Wednesday June 25, 2025 9:27 am PDT by
With the launch of iOS 26 and HomePod Software 26, Apple is adding support for Crossfade, an Apple Music feature that improves transitions between songs. Beta testers who have the second HomePod Software 26 and iOS 26 betas now have an option to enable Crossfade. The toggle is a little bit hidden, but it can be found by opening up the Home app, going to Settings, tapping on a person's name,...
Read Full Article46 comments
iPadOS 26 Apple Newsroom

iPadOS 26 Adds These Four Apple Apps to Your iPad

Wednesday June 25, 2025 12:24 pm PDT by
The upcoming iPadOS 26 update adds four pre-installed Apple apps to all compatible iPad models: Phone, Preview, Journal, and Games. Below, we provide an overview of each of these apps. iPadOS 26 is currently available as a developer beta, and the update will likely be released to the general public in September. Phone Apple has expanded the Phone app to the iPad, complete with new...
Read Full Article31 comments

Top Rated Comments

jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
52 minutes ago at 04:23 pm

Anker is not offering refunds in the United States, but affected users can get a free replacement product or a gift card to use on the Anker website. Anker customers who purchased a device in China are eligible for a full refund, an upgrade exchange, or a gift card for the original purchase price plus 50 yuan.


For all power banks that are part of the recalls, Anker suggests that customers dispose of them at municipal household hazardous waste facilities.
what kind of customer service is this, for the US? Not only no refund, but leave the recycling to the local authorities?

I've liked Anker in the past, but going forward - no thank you
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
segfaultdotorg Avatar
segfaultdotorg
13 minutes ago at 05:02 pm
I had an old PowerCore 10000 that was part of the recall. I'd had it rubbing against things in my backpack so long that the model and serial number were no longer legible. I contacted Anker support with photos and was able to get the gift card within a few days. Note, they initially told me that if you selected a replacement product, it was not expected to arrive for several months, so if in doubt, you might be better off taking the gift card.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sgreen314 Avatar
sgreen314
24 minutes ago at 04:52 pm

what kind of customer service is this, for the US? Not only no refund, but leave the recycling to the local authorities?

I've liked Anker in the past, but going forward - no thank you
Consumer protection in the USA? Ha! What is that?!

I'm guessing Anker probably knows a fair percentage of these items in the USA will just get tossed in the regular household waste stream. Wouldn't be the first time for a sanitation truck to go up in flames because of lithium batteries. But why would they care, they got their money?!

I've purchased exactly one Anker product, a bathroom scale, years ago. Haven't touched a product of their's since and won't again as their products and business practices always seem to come up short.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments