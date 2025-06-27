PSA: Anker Recalls Multiple Power Banks Due to Fire Risk

Popular accessory maker Anker this month launched two separate recalls for its power banks, some of which may be a fire risk.



The first recall affects Anker PowerCore 10000 Power Banks sold between June 1, 2016 and December 31, 2022 in the United States. Anker says that these power banks have a "potential issue" with the battery inside, which can lead to overheating, melting of plastic components, smoke, and fire hazards.

Affected power banks should have the A1263 model number on the bottom of the device, but Anker has a website for checking the serial number. Anker is offering customers who have a faulty PowerCore 10000 a $30 gift card for the Anker website or a free 10K Anker Power Bank replacement. More information is available on the recall page.

Anker's second recall, which is worldwide, is for the following devices:

Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) -- Model A1257

Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) -- Model A1647

Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W) -- Model A1652

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) -- Model A1681

Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) -- Model A1689

Anker says that it is launching a global voluntary recall because it discovered a potential defect with batteries sourced from one of its vendors. Anker says that the "likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal," but it is recalling the devices "out of an abundance of caution."

There isn't a lot of information about the problem in the announcement on Anker's U.S. website, but Anker's Chinese site says that the battery cells could contain impurities or foreign particles, leading to short circuits, overheating, smoke, and fire.

Some of the battery cells may have metal particles that can lead to short circuits, while others are not properly insulated. Some units were also exposed to extreme heat or mechanical shock during manufacturing, increasing risk.

Customers who may have an impacted Anker power bank can check the serial number or submit proof of purchase through the online recall form.

Anker is not offering refunds in the United States, but affected users can get a free replacement product or a gift card to use on the Anker website. Anker customers who purchased a device in China are eligible for a full refund, an upgrade exchange, or a gift card for the original purchase price plus 50 yuan.

On its Chinese site, Anker says that it is working with its suppliers to set up new oversight and testing protocols to prevent future issues.

For all power banks that are part of the recalls, Anker suggests that customers dispose of them at municipal household hazardous waste facilities.