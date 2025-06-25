Chase Sapphire Reserve Card Offering New Apple Perk With $250 Value
Chase this week announced a series of new perks for its premium Sapphire Reserve credit card, and one of them is for a pair of Apple services.
Specifically, the credit card now offers complimentary annual subscriptions to Apple TV+ and Apple Music, a value of up to $250 per year.
If you are already paying for Apple TV+ and/or Apple Music directly through Apple, those subscriptions will be automatically suspended and superseded by Chase's complimentary subscriptions during the offer period.
The complimentary subscriptions run through June 22, 2027.
Unfortunately, the perk does not extend to Apple One subscription bundles. If you currently pay for Apple One, you will continue to be charged on a monthly basis while your complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions from Chase are active, so make sure to cancel that if you plan on taking advantage of the credit card perk.
Alongside the new perks, Chase has raised the annual fee of the Sapphire Reserve from $550 to $795, which effectively offsets the $250 value of the complimentary Apple TV+ and Apple Music subscriptions. However, there is a long list of additional perks, and Chase says the card now offers more than $2,700 in annual value.
Chase is offering new Sapphire Reserve cardholders a welcome bonus of 100,000 points (which can exceed $1,000 in value), as well as a $500 travel credit, after they spend a minimum of $5,000 in the first three months.
Via: The Points Guy
