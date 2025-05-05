Apple Working on Under-Screen Face ID for iPhone 18 Pro, Says Leaker

Apple is actively testing under-display Face ID system on a prototype iPhone 18 Pro model with a single hole-punch camera in its display, claimed a Chinese leaker on Monday.

iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature
According to the Weibo-based account Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing under-display 3D facial recognition for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models, which are expected to launch next year.

Digital Chat Station has sources in the Apple supply chain, as evidenced by previous claims by the leaker that have later turned out to be accurate. The leaker's latest claim corroborates a report by The Information over the weekend that said Apple's two-generations-away iPhone 18 Pro models will likely feature under-screen Face ID, with only a small hole in top-left corner of the screen to accommodate the front-facing camera.

Under-display Face ID presents a major engineering challenge, as it requires Apple to integrate complex infrared facial recognition sensors beneath the iPhone's OLED display without compromising accuracy or reliability.

Unlike a simple front-facing camera, Face ID relies on projecting and reading thousands of infrared dots to create a detailed depth map of the user's face. OLED panels naturally block or scatter much of this infrared light, making it difficult for the system to function properly under the screen.

To overcome this, Apple is likely testing ways to allow more IR light through specific parts of the display while minimizing distortion and maintaining image fidelity. This will probably require redesigning both the hardware components and the software algorithms to compensate for signal loss and optical interference. Apple would have to make sure it matches the performance and security of the current Face ID system before it's ready for widespread adoption.

Meanwhile, for the front-facing selfie camera, Apple is said to be using a single HIIA (hole-in-active-area) hole punch in the active display area. HIAA is a display manufacturing technique developed by Samsung and other display makers that integrates front-facing cameras into OLED panels without compromising too much screen real estate. The technique involves precisely drilling a small hole within the active pixel area using laser micro-drilling.

According to Digital Chat Station, the standard iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18 Air will continue to use the current two front-facing sensor holes and one for the camera, concealed within the Dynamic Island. Apple is now expected to launch the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e in spring 2027 – a full six months after the iPhone 18 Pro models – as part of a rejigged split iPhone annual launch strategy, as per The Information report and since corroborated by industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

infinitejest Avatar
infinitejest
48 minutes ago at 04:28 am
It's always one year away, isn't it? :D
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
29 minutes ago at 04:47 am
I would rather they keep the dynamic island and jump from that to a screen with no holes when it's ready than see them do the incremental upgrade thing here.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paddle1 Avatar
Paddle1
17 minutes ago at 04:58 am
I'll believe it when I see it. This has been "coming soon" for years at this point and always gets pushed back.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
