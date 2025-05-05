Kuo: Apple to Launch iPhone 19 Air With Larger Display in Late 2027
Apple plans to launch an iPhone 19 Air with a larger display in the second half of 2027, as part of the company's evolving product strategy, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
According to Kuo's latest report outlining Apple's roadmap through 2027, the iPhone 19 Air will feature a larger display compared to the iPhone 18 Air model that's expected to debut a year earlier.
While specific dimensions weren't disclosed, Kuo specifically noted the device would offer "a larger display vs. 18 Slim" in his product timeline. Kuo presumably uses the "Slim" nomenclature as a placeholder for Apple's rumored ultra-thin device – the first of which is expected this September – which we are calling the iPhone 17 Air.
The rumored iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display, which means it will be larger than the iPhone 17 but smaller than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The expanded Air lineup appears to be part of Apple's broader strategy to diversify its product offerings in response to competitive pressure. Kuo highlighted "intense competition, particularly in China" as a key driver behind Apple's plans to adopt a bi-annual release schedule starting in 2026.
The analyst's roadmap also indicates Apple will introduce its first foldable iPhone in late 2026, followed by a second generation in late 2027 alongside the larger iPhone 19 Air, suggesting an expansion of form factors in Apple's smartphone lineup over the next few years. 2027 will mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, and at least one new iPhone model launching in 2027 will have a truly edge-to-edge display, according to The Information.
