Here's Which Vehicle Brands Will and Won't Offer Apple's CarPlay Ultra

Apple last month announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles.



There was news this week about which automakers will and won't offer CarPlay Ultra, and we have provided an updated list below.

CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to newer Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Fortunately, if you cannot afford a $250,000 luxury vehicle, the software system will eventually be available in more affordable vehicles.



Apple said "many" other automakers around the world plan to offer CarPlay Ultra over the next year and beyond, including Korean brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

Earlier this week, Porsche also reaffirmed its commitment to CarPlay Ultra.

Apple first previewed the next generation ‌of CarPlay‌ all the way back at WWDC 2022, and at the time it shared a long list of automakers that were committed to offering the software system. The list is more than three years old, and it is not entirely accurate anymore.

The list was as follows:

Acura

Audi

Ford

Honda

Infiniti

Jaguar

Land Rover

Lincoln

Mercedes-Benz

Nissan

Polestar

Porsche

Renault

Volvo

According to a report this week from the Financial Times, there are at least five automakers on that list that have since confirmed that they have no plans to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Renault, and Volvo.

All in all, here is where things stand currently.



Currently Offers CarPlay Ultra

Aston Martin

Will Offer CarPlay Ultra

Hyundai

Kia

Genesis

Porsche

Won't Offer CarPlay Ultra

Audi

BMW

Mercedes-Benz

Polestar

Renault

Volvo

General Motors controversially ditched the regular version of CarPlay in its new electric vehicles, so it is likely to pass on CarPlay Ultra too. That means vehicles from brands like Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC are unlikely to offer CarPlay Ultra.



Maybe

Honda

Acura

Ford

Lincoln

Nissan

Infiniti

Jaguar

Land Rover

Unknown