Here's Which Vehicle Brands Will and Won't Offer Apple's CarPlay Ultra
Apple last month announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles.
There was news this week about which automakers will and won't offer CarPlay Ultra, and we have provided an updated list below.
CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to newer Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Fortunately, if you cannot afford a $250,000 luxury vehicle, the software system will eventually be available in more affordable vehicles.
Apple said "many" other automakers around the world plan to offer CarPlay Ultra over the next year and beyond, including Korean brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.
Earlier this week, Porsche also reaffirmed its commitment to CarPlay Ultra.
Apple first previewed the next generation of CarPlay all the way back at WWDC 2022, and at the time it shared a long list of automakers that were committed to offering the software system. The list is more than three years old, and it is not entirely accurate anymore.
The list was as follows:
- Acura
- Audi
- Ford
- Honda
- Infiniti
- Jaguar
- Land Rover
- Lincoln
- Mercedes-Benz
- Nissan
- Polestar
- Porsche
- Renault
- Volvo
According to a report this week from the Financial Times, there are at least five automakers on that list that have since confirmed that they have no plans to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Renault, and Volvo.
All in all, here is where things stand currently.
Currently Offers CarPlay Ultra
- Aston Martin
Will Offer CarPlay Ultra
- Hyundai
- Kia
- Genesis
- Porsche
Won't Offer CarPlay Ultra
- Audi
- BMW
- Mercedes-Benz
- Polestar
- Renault
- Volvo
General Motors controversially ditched the regular version of CarPlay in its new electric vehicles, so it is likely to pass on CarPlay Ultra too. That means vehicles from brands like Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC are unlikely to offer CarPlay Ultra.
Maybe
- Honda
- Acura
- Ford
- Lincoln
- Nissan
- Infiniti
- Jaguar
- Land Rover
Unknown
- Toyota
- Lexus
- Chrysler
- Dodge
- Jeep
- RAM
- Volkswagen