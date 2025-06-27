Here's Which Vehicle Brands Will and Won't Offer Apple's CarPlay Ultra

by

Apple last month announced the launch of CarPlay Ultra, the long-awaited next-generation version of its CarPlay software system for vehicles.

CarPlay Ultra Climate Controls
There was news this week about which automakers will and won't offer CarPlay Ultra, and we have provided an updated list below.

CarPlay Ultra is currently limited to newer Aston Martin vehicles in the U.S. and Canada. Fortunately, if you cannot afford a $250,000 luxury vehicle, the software system will eventually be available in more affordable vehicles.

Apple CarPlay Ultra cluster Maps
Apple said "many" other automakers around the world plan to offer CarPlay Ultra over the next year and beyond, including Korean brands Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis.

Earlier this week, Porsche also reaffirmed its commitment to CarPlay Ultra.

Apple first previewed the next generation ‌of CarPlay‌ all the way back at WWDC 2022, and at the time it shared a long list of automakers that were committed to offering the software system. The list is more than three years old, and it is not entirely accurate anymore.

The list was as follows:

  • Acura
  • Audi
  • Ford
  • Honda
  • Infiniti
  • Jaguar
  • Land Rover
  • Lincoln
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Nissan
  • Polestar
  • Porsche
  • Renault
  • Volvo

According to a report this week from the Financial Times, there are at least five automakers on that list that have since confirmed that they have no plans to offer CarPlay Ultra, including Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Renault, and Volvo.

All in all, here is where things stand currently.

Currently Offers CarPlay Ultra

  • Aston Martin

Will Offer CarPlay Ultra

  • Hyundai
  • Kia
  • Genesis
  • Porsche

Won't Offer CarPlay Ultra

  • Audi
  • BMW
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Polestar
  • Renault
  • Volvo

General Motors controversially ditched the regular version of CarPlay in its new electric vehicles, so it is likely to pass on CarPlay Ultra too. That means vehicles from brands like Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC are unlikely to offer CarPlay Ultra.

Maybe

  • Honda
  • Acura
  • Ford
  • Lincoln
  • Nissan
  • Infiniti
  • Jaguar
  • Land Rover

Unknown

  • Toyota
  • Lexus
  • Chrysler
  • Dodge
  • Jeep
  • RAM
  • Volkswagen
Top Rated Comments

gank41 Avatar
gank41
59 minutes ago at 10:02 am

General Motors controversially ditched the regular version of CarPlay in its new electric vehicles ('https://www.macrumors.com/2024/11/05/gm-further-explains-phasing-out-carplay/'), so it is likely to pass on CarPlay Ultra too. That means vehicles from brands like Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC are unlikely to offer CarPlay Ultra.
This is the main reason I won’t be another GM car. And I’ve owned mostly GM cars over the last 35 years.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 09:55 am

Currently Offers CarPlay Ultra

* Aston Martin

Will Offer CarPlay Ultra

* Hyundai
* Kia
* Genesis
* Porsche

Won't Offer CarPlay Ultra

* Audi
* BMW
* Mercedes-Benz
* Polestar
* Renault
* Volvo

Not great ... missing a lot of really great cars in the "won't offer" category.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
57 minutes ago at 10:03 am

This is the main reason I won’t be another GM car. And I’ve owned mostly GM cars over the last 35 years.
GM has chosen the worst route possible here.
(I'm a Chevy Bolt EV owner)

No CarPlay and no CarPlay Ultra.

I'm out on them moving forward, barring a course correction.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
danr_97070 Avatar
danr_97070
58 minutes ago at 10:02 am
I think it remains to be seen for the car companies making this available whether they begin to see this as a competitive advantage. IMHO, I think it would make sense for car manufacturers to implement their own solution while also making this a user-selectable option realizing that that does complicate development/deployment. In the two different cars I've had where there's been a "native" (i.e., developed by the auto company) vs. Car Play implementation, the "native" version has been awful.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
H2SO4 Avatar
H2SO4
58 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Just make sure that bluetooth works flawlessly and I can charge and I'm happy.
The lack of Carplay Ultra or normal isn't likely to affect my purchase of any vehicle, but is a bonus if there.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
57 minutes ago at 10:04 am
A lot of the traditional automakers are trying to move to a SW defined vehicle, a la Tesla. At the same time they are backpaddling on touchscreen controls and bringing back physical buttons (eg Hyundai and VW), so there is a lot of back and forth and I am sure that some of those mfgs will fail in their SW attempts.
Time will tell.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
