Five Features Coming to AirPods Pro 3
Apple hasn't updated the AirPods Pro since 2022, and the earbuds are due for a refresh. We're counting on a new model this year, and we've seen several hints of new AirPods tucked away in Apple's code. Rumors suggest that Apple has some exciting new features planned that will make it worthwhile to upgrade to the latest model.
- Health Features - Earlier this year, Apple released the Powerbeats Pro 2 with heart rate monitoring, and that functionality is expected for the AirPods Pro 3 too. Temperature sensing is also a possibility. The Apple Watch can detect skin temperature, but that's not accurate for fevers. In-ear temperature readings would provide more useful data.
- Audio Quality Upgrade - Apple is upgrading the H-series chip that's in the AirPods, which is likely to bring improved audio quality. The AirPods Pro 2 support Lossless Audio when paired with Vision Pro thanks to a proprietary wireless audio protocol, and Apple could expand that to other devices. The AirPods Pro 3 could adopt Bluetooth 5.4 for better audio latency.
- Better Active Noise Cancellation - The H3 chip will allow for even faster on-device processing for improved Active Noise Cancellation and better Adaptive Audio. The H2 chip in the AirPods Pro 2 actively reduces louder, intermittent noise at 48,000 times per second to cut down on environmental noise exposure, and an upgraded H2 chip could do even better.
- Refreshed Design - Apple is going to update the design of the AirPods Pro 3. The AirPods 4 got a slimmed down case, a hidden capacitive pairing button, and a concealed LED, so we could see those same changes with the next AirPods Pro. The earbuds could get a design overhaul too, and upgrade possibilities include a smaller in-ear piece and a shorter stem.
- Updated Tracking - The AirPods Pro 3 are likely to get Apple's second-generation Ultra Wide Band (UWB) chip for more precise tracking using the Find My app.
Live Translation was a feature rumored for the AirPods Pro 3, but as it turns out, that's functionality that Apple brought to all AirPods models that are connected to an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence running iOS 26. Live Translation also works on Apple Intelligence-compatible Macs and iPads.
We're expecting to see the AirPods Pro 3 later this year, perhaps at Apple's September event where the new iPhone 17 models will be unveiled.
