iPhone 17 Pro Launching in a Few Months With These 12 New Features

Apple's next-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are around three months away, and there are plenty of rumors about the devices.



Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max in September this year.

Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models:

Update

A leaker known as Majin Bu this week shared a photo of an alleged copper thermal plate for the iPhone 17 Pro's rumored vapor chamber cooling system.



Many high-end Android smartphones are equipped with a vapor chamber, which is a thin, sealed metal chamber containing a small amount of liquid. When a smartphone heats up, the liquid turns to vapor and dissipates across the chamber's surface area. Eventually, the vapor cools down and condenses, allowing for the process to repeat. In the iPhone 17 Pro models, this system would help to move heat away from the A19 Pro chip.

