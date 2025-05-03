20th-Anniversary iPhone Will Reportedly Feature an All-Screen Design

Apple's former design chief Jony Ive long dreamed of an iPhone with a truly all-screen design, and his wish might finally become reality in a few more years.



The Information today cited multiple sources who said that at least one new iPhone model launching in 2027 will have a truly edge-to-edge display. The device's front camera and Face ID system would both be placed under the screen.

2027 will mark the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, so the all-screen design could arrive at a significant moment in the device's history.

As a stepping stone towards this all-screen design, the report said that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be equipped with under-screen Face ID, with only a small pinhole remaining for the front camera on those devices.

The all-screen design would likely be reserved for higher-end iPhones, so it is likely coming on the iPhone 19 Pro models in September 2027.