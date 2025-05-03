iPhone 18 Pro Models Rumored to Feature Under-Screen Face ID With Top-Left Camera Hole
Apple's two-generations-away iPhone 18 Pro models will likely feature under-screen Face ID, according to The Information.
The paywalled report today cited a source who said the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will have only a small hole in top-left corner of the screen, to accommodate the front-facing camera, with all Face ID hardware moved under the screen.
With under-screen Face ID, the report said the iPhone 18 Pro models would no longer have a pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen. However, it is unclear if that means the Dynamic Island feature would be discontinued.
Display industry analyst Ross Young also previously claimed that iPhone 18 Pro models would feature under-screen Face ID, so this rumor is now backed by multiple sources. Apple is expected to introduce the devices in September 2026.
