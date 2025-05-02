The MacRumors Show: Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 Rumors

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we look at what to expect from the 2025 Apple Watch lineup when new models launch in the fall.

The Apple Watch Series 11 is anticipated to offer hypertension detection as the device's next major health monitoring advancement, potentially with AI-powered health-coaching features. It is also rumored to offer a new chip and, on cellular models, 5G RedCap connectivity.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to receive these new capabilities, as well as features that came to last year's Series 10 model such as a brighter display with a faster refresh rate and a redesigned metal back to facilitate faster charging. However, iPhone-like satellite connectivity features are rumored to be the biggest upgrade for this year's new Apple Watch Ultra.

The third-generation Apple Watch SE is rumored to feature a "new look," perhaps with an all-new plastic casing to bring down the device's cost. It is also likely to feature different size options, either by reducing the bezels around the display or enlarging the screens similar to the Apple Watch Series 7. It should also feature a new chip and a lower price point.

We also look at the latest rumors about iPadOS 19, where a macOS-style menu bar is expected to appear on-screen when the iPad is connected to a Magic Keyboard. The iPhone could also be getting a Stage Manager-like feature when connected to an external display.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about the rumored look of the iPhone 17 "Air" and iPadOS 19's major productivity update.

