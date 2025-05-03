Apple Plans Split iPhone Launch Strategy: Pro and Foldable in Fall 2026, Standard in Spring 2027

Starting in 2026, Apple plans to change the release cycle for its flagship iPhone lineup, according to The Information. Apple will release the more expensive ‌iPhone‌ 18 Pro models in the fall, delaying the release of the standard ‌iPhone‌ 18 until the spring.



The shift may be because Apple plans to debut a foldable ‌iPhone‌ in 2026, which will join the existing ‌iPhone‌ lineup. The fall release will include the ‌iPhone‌ 18 Pro, the ‌iPhone‌ 18 Pro Max, an ‌iPhone‌ 18 Air, and the new foldable ‌iPhone‌.

Later, in spring 2027, Apple will release the standard ‌iPhone‌ 18 and an updated version of the iPhone 16e. The less expensive ‌iPhone‌ models will undergo manufacturing trials in India as Apple expands efforts to reduce its reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

Shifting the release schedule will make it easier for Apple to manage an ‌iPhone‌ lineup that has six devices instead of five, as The Information suggests that a staggered launch would cut down on the number of manufacturing workers that Apple needs to employ at one time.

The 2026 Pro ‌iPhone‌ models could have under-display Face ID for the first time, with the hardware needed for facial recognition embedded underneath the display. This will allow Apple to cut down on the size of the Dynamic Island, offering something more akin to a single pill-shaped cutout at the top left of the device.

The foldable 2026 ‌iPhone‌ will have a book-style design with a 5.7-inch outer display when closed and an inner display close to eight inches when open.