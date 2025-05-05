Base iPhone 18 Shifting to Spring 2027 Launch, Six Months After 18 Pro

Apple will launch the standard iPhone 18 in early 2027, marking a major shift in the company's release strategy beginning in 2026.



According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to split its flagship iPhone lineup between two launch windows annually. The iPhone 18 Pro models and a new foldable iPhone will arrive in the second half of 2026, while the standard iPhone 18 and an updated iPhone 18e will follow in the first half of 2027. Here's how Kuo sees the next two and a half years of iPhone launches shaping up:

2H25: iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim (Air), iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Slim (Air), iPhone 17 1H26: iPhone 17e

iPhone 17e 2H26: iPhone Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Slim (Air)

iPhone Foldable, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Slim (Air) 1H27: iPhone 18, iPhone 18e

iPhone 18, iPhone 18e 2H27: iPhone Foldable 2 (already kicked off), iPhone 19 Pro Max, iPhone 19 Pro, iPhone 19 Slim (with a larger display vs. 18 Slim)

Kuo attributes this strategic shift to two key factors: addressing the "marketing gap" created by mainly Chinese competitors who typically release flagships in the first half of the year, and preventing "diluted marketing efforts" as Apple's iPhone lineup expands.

Kuo's roadmap tallies up with the latest report from The Information, which revealed Apple's plans to debut the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, Air, and a new foldable device in fall 2026, with standard models following in spring 2027.

The staggered approach would also help Apple manage manufacturing resources more efficiently as its lineup grows to six devices instead of five. If implemented, it would be the first deliberate separation of Apple's flagship iPhone releases since the company established its annual fall launch pattern with the iPhone 4S in 2011.