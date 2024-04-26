The MacRumors Show: Apple's iPad Event Finally Announced!

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the announcement of Apple's upcoming "Let loose" event, where the company is widely expected to announce new iPad models and accessories.

Apple's event invite shows an artistic render of an Apple Pencil, suggesting that iPads will be a focus of the event. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also alluded to the Apple Pencil in relation to the event and a series of promotional Apple logos appear to hint at upcoming illustration capabilities. Apple has not released any new iPads since October 2022, so this event has been a long time coming.

Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with updated ‌Apple Pencil‌ and Magic Keyboard accessories. Here is everything that has been rumored:

Apple's upcoming special event will take place on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com and on YouTube as usual. The event invitation does not mention an in-person component, with Apple inviting the media to watch online alongside the general public. It will take place just over a month before Apple's annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 10 through June 14.

