Apple Announces WWDC 2024 Event for June 10 to 14

Apple today announced that its 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference is set to take place from Monday, June 10 to Friday, June 14. As with WWDC events since 2020, WWDC 2024 will be an online event that is open to all developers at no cost.

wwdc 2024 main image
‌WWDC 2024‌ will include online sessions and labs so that developers can learn about new features and software set to be announced at WWDC.

Apple will hold a ‌WWDC 2024‌ keynote event on Monday, June 10 to show off iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2. The keynote event will be available on the Apple Developer app, the Apple website, and YouTube, with Apple also planning to share videos and information all week long.

Though ‌WWDC 2024‌ is an online event, Apple is once again planning a special event for select developers and students, which is set to take place on June 10 at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. Attendees will be able to watch the keynote and State of the Union presentations at ‌Apple Park‌, as well as meet Apple employees and attend the Apple Design Awards.

Current Apple Developer Program members, Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni, prior Swift Student Challenge winners, and current Apple Developer Enterprise Program members can enter to attend the Apple Park event, with Apple choosing participants through a random lottery.

Apple normally holds a Swift Student Challenge when the WWDC dates are announced, but the challenge kicked off earlier this year. Winners will be announced on Thursday, March 28. Winners will be eligible to attend the special event at ‌Apple Park‌, and 50 Distinguished Winners will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience.

Apple will provide developers with additional information about ‌WWDC 2024‌ through email, the Apple Developer app, and the Apple Developer website.

