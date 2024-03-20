New iPad Pro Rumored to Feature Thinner Bezels Than Previous Models

The next-generation iPad Pro models will feature thinner bezels around the screen compared to previous models, according to a rumor shared today by a previously-accurate leaker known as "Instant Digital" on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

The leaker claimed that the next 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models will have 7.12mm and 7.08mm bezels, respectively, when excluding the metal edges of the devices. If these measurements are accurate, the bezels would be around 10% to 15% thinner than on previous iPad Pro models released between 2018 and 2022.

Other key new features rumored for the next iPad Pro models include Apple's latest M3 chip, a thinner enclosure, a landscape front camera, rear camera design tweaks, and potentially MagSafe wireless charging. New accessories are also expected, including an updated Magic Keyboard with a partly-aluminum enclosure and an updated Apple Pencil.

"Instant Digital" has a mostly-accurate track record with Apple rumors over the past year. The account was correct about frosted rear glass on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the yellow color option for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and more, but it incorrectly said the iPad Air would receive a hardware update last year.

The new iPad Pro models should be announced in late March or early April, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants. Tuesday, March 26 has been specifically rumored as a potential iPad Pro announcement date.

Apple is also expected to update the 10.9-inch iPad Air, and release an all-new 12.9-inch iPad Air.

When future data archeologists dig up all this stuff about bezels that we apparently constantly obsessed over, they will nod knowingly to each other and will understand even better our downfall.
all of this, just to run ipados. a joke of an os.
That's nice if you use it with the Magic Keyboard but you still need to hold it in your hands. I think the bezel is already thin enough and no matter how good their unwanted touch detection is, I don't want to touch the screen while holding it.
from one point...going thinner everywhere makes the device too fragile
Please stop doing this. My M1 11 is difficult enough to hold as it is without touching things on screen.
nice, thinner bezels is always better
