Apple Announces 'Let Loose' Event on May 7

Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com as usual. The event invite has a tagline of "Let Loose" and it appears to show an Apple Pencil, suggesting that iPads will be a focus of the event.

During the event, Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with updated Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories:

Apple last updated the iPad Pro and iPad Air in October 2022 and March 2022, respectively.

