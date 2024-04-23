Apple Announces 'Let Loose' Event on May 7
Apple has announced it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, May 7 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on Apple.com as usual. The event invite has a tagline of "Let Loose" and it appears to show an Apple Pencil, suggesting that iPads will be a focus of the event.
During the event, Apple is expected to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Air models, along with updated Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories:
- Two new iPad Pro models with the M3 chip, OLED displays, a thinner enclosure, thinner bezels, a matte screen option, a landscape-oriented front camera, other design changes, and possibly MagSafe wireless charging.
- Two new iPad Air models with the M2 chip and a landscape-oriented front camera, including a first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air.
- A new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro with an aluminum enclosure, larger trackpad, and other design tweaks.
- A new Apple Pencil, which may have a new "squeeze" gesture for certain actions and support visionOS eventually.
Apple last updated the iPad Pro and iPad Air in October 2022 and March 2022, respectively.
Top Rated Comments
Mark Gurman is dead wrong:
[MEDIA=twitter]1764308680479265005[/MEDIA]