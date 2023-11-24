The MacRumors Show: Kevin Nether Talks Key iPhone 16 Features
YouTuber Kevin Nether, also known as "Kevin the Tech Ninja," joins us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to take a closer look at the rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 lineup for the first time.
While the devices are still likely around ten months away, there are already a multitude of rumors about what to expect from 2024's iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models. Using information from reputable sources, we take a deep dive into some of the devices' key features, including larger 6.3- and 6.9-inch display sizes, a new "Capture" button, and a 48-megapixel Ultra Wide camera. Let us know what you think about the iPhone 16's rumored features in the comments and see more of Kevin's work over on his YouTube channel.
