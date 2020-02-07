Everything You Need to Know About the Apple Pencil

Friday February 7, 2020 3:22 PM PST by Juli Clover
Apple in 2015 unveiled the first iPad Pro, which came with an optional stylus called the Apple Pencil. Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs was famously against styluses, but the Apple Pencil has proven to be a useful tool for note taking, sketching, and more.

The Apple Pencil has stuck around since 2015, and as of today, it is compatible with Apple's entire current iPad lineup. In the guide below, we cover everything you need to know about the Apple Pencil.

What is the Apple Pencil?


The Apple Pencil is an Apple-designed stylus that works with Apple's iPads. It's called the Apple Pencil because of its resemblance to a traditional pencil, albeit with a definitively Apple-esque design.


There's a small plastic tip (which can be replaced) that connects with the ‌iPad‌'s display, a pencil-like body to hold onto, and a charging mechanism. In the original Apple Pencil, there's a Lightning connector, but the second-generation model charges magnetically.

The Apple Pencil is used in lieu of a finger for precision tasks like writing and sketching, and it can also be used for navigating through the operating system. It's excellent for drawings, art creation, note taking, and similar tasks because it's precise, has palm rejection, and offers pressure and tilt sensitivity.

In a nutshell, the Apple Pencil is meant to work like a traditional pencil, but instead of writing on paper, you write on the ‌iPad‌'s display. You can put your hand right on the ‌iPad‌ while you write, which, for a long time, was functionality other styluses were not able to accurately replicate.

What are the differences between Apple Pencil 1 and Apple Pencil 2?


There are two versions of the Apple Pencil, the first version released in 2015 and the second version released in 2018. The two do the same thing, but have different designs and charging mechanisms.

The biggest difference between them is their device compatibility - Apple Pencil 2 works with the 2018 ‌iPad Pro‌ models and Apple Pencil 1 works with everything else.

Original Apple Pencil
The second-generation Apple Pencil is sleeker, smaller, and more compact than the original Apple Pencil because it has no Lightning port at the end. It's designed to charge through the ‌iPad Pro‌ magnetically, so you stick it on the right side of the ‌iPad Pro‌ in the flat area to initiate charging.

Apple Pencil 2
With the original Apple Pencil, there's a Lightning connector that lets it plug into the Lightning port of an ‌iPad‌ for charging purposes, which is inconvenient because of the size of the Apple Pencil. Apple also includes an adapter with the Apple Pencil 1 so you can charge it with any Lightning cable.


Apple Pencil 2 has a more pencil-like design because it has a flat side and a sanded design that improves the texture. The Apple Pencil 1 is smooth and round. Apple Pencil 2 also supports touch gestures for swapping between tools, something not possible with the original Apple Pencil.

Though there are different charging mechanisms and bells and whistles, Apple Pencil 1 and 2 fundamentally work in the same way and have the same general feature set.

What devices are compatible with Apple Pencil?


The original Apple Pencil, manufactured from 2015 on with the round body design and Lightning connector is compatible with the following devices:
  • iPad Air (3rd generation)
  • ‌iPad‌ mini (5th generation)
  • ‌iPad‌ (7th generation)
  • ‌iPad‌ (6th generation)
  • ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (2nd generation)
  • ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (1st generation)
  • ‌iPad Pro‌ 10.5-inch
  • ‌iPad Pro‌ 9.7-inch
The second-generation Apple Pencil with a smaller footprint and magnetic charging capabilities is compatible with the following devices:
  • ‌iPad Pro‌ 12.9-inch (3rd generation)
  • ‌iPad Pro‌ 11-inch
The original Apple Pencil cannot be used with the 11 and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ models released in 2018, and the newer Apple Pencil does not work with older iPads.

What are the Apple Pencil's features?


The Apple Pencil has a rich feature set, allowing it to be used for any precision task, or as a replacement for a finger when navigating through iOS.


The need to know features are below:
  • Palm Rejection - When the Apple Pencil is connected to the ‌iPad‌, it only recognizes the Apple Pencil tip and not your hand or your finger, allowing you to write or sketch comfortably.
  • Pressure Sensitivity - Depending on how much pressure is placed on the ‌iPad‌ while writing or drawing, a line can be thicker or thinner. Apple doesn't provide a specific pressure sensitivity level for the Apple Pencil.
  • Tilt Sensitivity - Apple Pencil is designed to work like a regular pencil, so if you hold it at an angle and press the side of the tip alongside the ‌iPad‌ for something like shading, it works. The Apple Pencil knows its general orientation and how it's being tilted.
  • Pencil-Like Weighting - Apple designed the Apple Pencil to have a pencil-like feel in the hand, and it is weighted to feel like a real writing instrument.
  • Low Latency - Apple Pencil has super low latency, which means that when you write on the ‌iPad‌, there's no delay between the movement of the pencil and what appears on the display. Apple Pencil latency is as low as 9ms on iPads with 120Hz displays (the ‌iPad Pro‌ models from 2017 and later).
  • Precision - Apple Pencil is precise, so it is accurate down to the pixel. That means there's no offsetting between where the pencil is located and what's shown on the screen.
  • Simple Pairing - There's no need to fuss with Bluetooth with Apple Pencil. It connects automatically. Just plug in the first version or attach the second version to the ‌iPad Pro‌.
  • Touch Gestures (V2 only) - The second-generation version of the Apple Pencil supports touch gestures. With a double tap, the Apple Pencil 2 can swap between tools in apps, useful because it allows for quick switching between a pen tool and eraser tool, as an example.
  • Magnetic Charging (V2 only) - Apple Pencil 2 charges through a magnetic connection to the ‌iPad Pro‌. Apple Pencil 1 does not have this feature and charges through a Lightning connector.

Where can Apple Pencil be used?


Apple Pencil can be used as a finger replacement to do things like open apps, scroll, and more, but support for Apple Pencil is also built into iPadOS. There are several unique Apple Pencil features worth being aware of for those thinking about an Apple Pencil purchase.

  • Screenshots - If you take a screenshot on your ‌iPad‌ and then tap it when a preview appears in the corner, you can draw and write on it using the Apple Pencil through a feature called Markup.
  • Markup - Markup is the Apple feature that lets you write on screenshots, but it also works across the operating system in various apps. In Mail, you can edit photos or PDFs (it's great for signing documents), in Messages, you can draw on photos, in the Photos app, you can add captions and drawings to images, and in Books, you can edit PDFs.
Apple Pencil also works with tons of third-party apps for note taking, drawing, sketching, and more. You can find these apps by searching for Apple Pencil in the App Store on the ‌iPad‌, but below we've listed some standouts.
  • Procreate ($9.99) - Ideal for sketching, drawing, and art creation. Simple enough for beginners, but powerful enough for professionals.
  • Notability ($8.99) - Notability is a note taking app that's been around for a long time. It has all kinds of features for writing, sketching, annotating PDFs, and more, plus there are plenty of paper styles and it can scan documents, record audio clips, and more.
  • Pixelmator ($4.99) - If you like to edit photos on your ‌iPad‌, Pixelmator is worth checking out. It supports Apple Pencil, and the Apple Pencil is a great tool for precision edits.
  • Pigment (Free with in-app purchases) - If you like to color and find it relaxing, there are tons of coloring apps for the Apple Pencil like Pigment.
  • Adobe Photoshop Sketch (Free) - Adobe Photoshop Sketch is a pared down version of Photoshop that's optimized for artists who like to sketch and draw. It has a bunch of brushes and supports brushes from Photoshop, plus useful color mixing features and layers support. Adobe also has a full Photoshop app for the ‌iPad‌.
  • Linea Sketch ($4.99) - If you like to jot down ideas and make quick drawings, Linea Sketch is easy to learn, easy to use, and has a useful range of tools for you to take advantage of.

How is the Apple Pencil different from other styluses?


Prior to when the Apple Pencil came out, styluses either had a fine hard tip and were battery powered to activate the capacitive display of the ‌iPad‌, or had a wide, rubber finger-shaped tip that was not accurate.

A pre-Apple Pencil stylus
Palm rejection was all done via software by individual app creators and it didn't work reliably, plus connections were all done via Bluetooth rather than the automatic process that the Apple Pencil uses.

Many styluses on the market that are not the Apple Pencil are still have these kinds of tips that are nowhere near as accurate as the Apple Pencil and can't offer the same simple charging and palm rejection features, but there are now some more affordable Apple Pencil alternatives that have Apple Pencil-like functionality.

What Apple Pencil alternatives are available?


There are a few non-Apple made styluses on the market that have some of the same capabilities as the Apple Pencil, but for a more affordable price. These options aren't as feature rich as the Apple Pencil and don't have the same simple design, but the base functionality is there.

The Logitech Crayon
  • Logitech Crayon ($55) - Designed by Logitech, the Crayon was originally meant to be a cheaper version of the Apple Pencil for students to use with the low-cost ‌iPad‌. It's now available to anyone. It works just like the Apple Pencil and offers the same palm rejection, latency, and tilt support, but it does not include pressure sensitivity.
  • Adonit Note ($43) - The Adonit Note is similar to the Apple Pencil, offering the same small tip, excellent latency, and palm rejection, but there is no pressure sensitivity.
  • Adonit Note+ ($62) - The Adonit Note+ is similar to the Adonit Note, but it includes 2048 levels of pressure sensitivity and two configurable shortcut buttons.

What apps are compatible with Apple Pencil?


Any first or third-party app is compatible with the Apple Pencil, but it is designed for writing, drawing, and sketching apps where handwritten content is appropriate. The Apple Pencil can also be used in place of a fingertip for navigating through ‌iPadOS‌.

Is the Apple Pencil worth the money?


For anyone who wants to take advantage of the ‌iPad‌ for drawing, sketching, note taking, or other similar activities, the Apple Pencil is absolutely worth the money, but for those who don't need all of the advanced features, there are some similar styluses on the market like the much more affordable Logitech Crayon.


Does Apple Pencil work with iPhone?


The Apple Pencil and Apple Pencil 2 are only compatible with iPads and will not work with the ‌iPhone‌. The Apple Pencil requires a display built for it, which iPhones do not have.

Will Apple make an Apple Pencil for ‌iPhone‌?


There have been rumors here and there suggesting Apple could develop a version of the Apple Pencil for the ‌iPhone‌, specifically ahead of the release of the 2019 ‌iPhone‌ lineup, but we haven't heard much since then and there has been no concrete information indicating such a product is in the works.

Apple could potentially be planning on a stylus for the ‌iPhone‌ in the future, but it doesn't look like it's coming in the near future and it's not something that we expect to see for the 2020 iPhones.

Guide Feedback


Have questions about the Apple Pencil, know of a feature we left out, or want to offer feedback on this guide? Send us an email here.

1 comments

Related Articles

Apple Pencil 2 Now Available From Apple's Refurbished Store for $109

Monday September 23, 2019 3:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple recently added the second-generation Apple Pencil to its online store for refurbished products in the United States, offering the accessory at a discounted price for the first time. Apple is selling the second-generation Apple Pencil for $109, which is a $20 discount off of the original $129 price. $109 is the lowest price that we've seen on the Apple Pencil 2, so Apple's deal is solid for anyone looking to pick up a new Apple Pencil. The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the 2018 11-inch iPad Pro and the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro only. All other iPad models that support the Apple Pencil work with the original Apple Pencil, not the second-generation version. Next-generation iPad Pro models that are in development will also likely be compatible with Apple Pencil 2. Compared to the original Apple Pencil, the Apple Pencil 2 does away with the Lightning port at the top of the device, instead charging wirelessly via the iPad Pro itself through a magnetic connection. The second-generation Apple Pencil also supports gestures, so with a tap, you can change brushes or quickly switch from a brush to an eraser without having to pick up the pencil and select a new
Read Full Article38 comments

Analysts Predict Apple Pencil Support for 2019 iPhones

Wednesday July 31, 2019 12:17 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The 2019 iPhones could introduce support for the Apple Pencil, according to a list of feature predictions shared today by Citi Research (via Business Insider). "Support for iPhone pencil/stylus" was on Citi Research's list of upcoming features it expects to see in the 2019 iPhones, but we've heard extensive rumors about the upcoming devices and Apple Pencil support has seldom been mentioned. At one point in 2018, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple Pencil support is a possibility for a future iPhone, but he did not specify when and has made no mention of the feature in his myriad reports on what's coming to the 2019 iPhones. Kuo at the time said that Apple Pencil support would hinge on Apple releasing a larger iPhone, but it's not clear if that meant larger than the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max. Korean site The Investor, which does not have an established track record for accuracy, also suggested Apple is considering offering an Apple Pencil-like stylus that could launch as early as 2019, but no reliable source has indicated Apple Pencil support is in the works for the 2019 iPhone lineup. Apple Pencil support would be a major 2019 iPhone feature if planned, suggesting we would have heard multiple rumors about it if Apple was indeed aiming to introduce stylus support this year. That we haven't heard Apple Pencil rumors calls Citi Research's Apple Pencil support claims into question, though it's possible the feature has gone under the radar. Ahead of the launch of the 2018 iPhones, there were multiple reports from Asian supply chain sources indicating the
Read Full Article250 comments

Logitech Crayon Compatible With New iPad Air and iPad Mini

Monday March 18, 2019 2:28 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's new iPad Air and fifth-generation iPad mini both work with the Apple Pencil, but are limited to the first-generation Apple Pencil rather than the second-generation model, which only works with 2018 iPad Pros. If you're looking for a more affordable alternative, though, it turns out both new iPad models are compatible with the Logitech Crayon, an Apple Pencil-like stylus that previously was only compatible with the sixth-generation iPad. Apple updated its online store listing for the Crayon following the launch of the new iPad models, noting compatibility with both. Priced at $70, the Crayon is a lower-cost alternative to the Apple Pencil that works in the same way. It features a slim aluminum body and Pencil-like tip, with palm rejection and the same latency and tilt that you get with the Apple Pencil. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. It does not, however, feature pressure sensitivity support, so that's one feature you'll miss out on choosing the Crayon over the Apple Pencil. Logitech designed the Crayon for students (and schools can buy it for just $50), so it has a flat surface to prevent rolling, a tethered rubber end cap, a grip that's meant to be comfortable for small hands, and it's durable enough to withstand drops of up to four feet. The Crayon charges using a built-in Lightning port, so you can use a standard Lightning cable to charge it up. The battery lasts for approximately 7 and a half hours before needing to be recharged. No Bluetooth pairing is needed to connect the Crayon to an iPad - it works
Read Full Article10 comments

Apple Pencil Now Eligible for AppleCare+ Even Without Being Purchased Alongside an iPad

Monday March 18, 2019 2:08 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
Effective today, the Apple Pencil no longer needs to be purchased at the same time as an iPad to be eligible for AppleCare+ coverage, according to an announcement shared with Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers today. This means that if a customer has AppleCare+ for iPad, coverage now extends to any first-generation or second-generation Apple Pencil the person may own even if purchased separately. AppleCare+ for iPad covers up to two incidents of accidental damage to the Apple Pencil, each subject to a fee of $29 plus tax. AppleCare+ covers both the iPad and Apple Pencil for two years from the date the plan is purchased. AppleCare+ must be added within 60 days of purchasing an iPad, but when the Apple Pencil was purchased does not appear to matter. The news coincides with the launch of new iPad Air and iPad mini models. AppleCare+ is $69 for both devices.
Read Full Article14 comments

iWork Apps on iOS Will Be Updated Next Week With Enhanced Apple Pencil Integration and More

Monday March 18, 2019 7:44 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today announced that its iWork suite of apps for iOS will be updated next week with enhanced Apple Pencil integration. Keynote, for example, will gain new animation options that let users draw an animation path for any object, and an all-new user interface for implementing build effects such as move, rotate, and scale. iWork apps for iPhone and iPad include Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. All three apps are available for free on the App Store. Other new features will include the ability to create and share animated GIFs by exporting one or more slides in Keynote on iOS and macOS, add vertical text in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean languages to the body of Pages documents on iOS, increase max zoom to 400 percent in Numbers on iOS, and more. All three iWork apps for iOS will also gain:Improvements to collaboration: edit grouped objects while collaborating. Maximum file size has increased to 2GB. Save and sync shapes, templates, and themes: save custom shapes, templates, and themes on iOS. These will sync across macOS and iOS devices using iCloud. Image placeholders: create image placeholders to replace images without affecting the formatting of your page, slide, or spreadsheet.The news was shared alongside the launch of new iPad mini and iPad Air models today. Here are the new animation options coming to Apple's Keynote app for iOS next week pic.twitter.com/XJ7BBsG9wj— Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) March 20, 2019
Read Full Article15 comments

Apple Launches New 10.5-Inch iPad Air With A12 Bionic Chip and Apple Pencil Support, Starts at $499

Monday March 18, 2019 6:47 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple today introduced an all-new iPad Air with a 10.5-inch Retina display, A12 Bionic chip, and first-generation Apple Pencil support. The new iPad Air is a lower-cost replacement for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which was priced from $649 prior to being discontinued today. The new iPad Air is available to order on Apple.com starting today with 64GB and 256GB storage. Apple Store and reseller availability will begin next week. Prices start at $499 for Wi-Fi models and $629 for Wi-Fi + Cellular models in the United States. Initial launch countries include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the US. More countries and regions will follow "soon," including Colombia, Greece, India, Israel, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and Turkey. Apple also introduced a new iPad mini with the A12 Bionic chip and first-generation Apple Pencil support. The 9.7-inch iPad was not updated
Read Full Article557 comments

First-Gen Apple Pencil Available for Just $80 on Amazon

Thursday February 28, 2019 2:04 pm PST by Juli Clover
If you have a sixth-generation iPad or iPad Pro model that predates the 2018 iPad, you might be interested to know that Amazon is currently selling the first-generation Apple Pencil for just $79.88. At $80, the Apple Pencil is $20 less expensive than the standard asking price of $99, and it is the cheapest price we've ever seen on the accessory. Apple does have an Apple Pencil 2 now, but it works exclusively with the 2018 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, so if you have an older tablet, you'll still need to pick up the first-generation Apple Pencil. Apple sells the first-generation Apple Pencil for $99, as do most other retailers. Discounts are rare, so if you've been waiting for a sale to pick one up, now might be the time. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Read Full Article19 comments

Adobe's Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw Apps Now Support Double-Tap Gestures With Apple Pencil 2

Friday January 25, 2019 9:15 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Adobe this week updated its Photoshop Sketch and Illustrator Draw apps for iPad with support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. In the latest versions of the apps, 2018 iPad Pro users can now take advantage of the new Apple Pencil's double-tap functionality to switch between drawing tools, activate the color picker, and zoom in and out of the canvas. The double-tap gesture can be set to one of the following options in the Settings app under the Adobe Sketch or Adobe Draw menus: Switch between brush and eraser Switch between current and last used brush Activate the color picker Zoom in or out NoneCheck the updates tab of the App Store for version 4.7 of each
Read Full Article5 comments

New Apple Pencil Sandpapered to Look and Feel Like a Real Pencil

Wednesday January 2, 2019 11:23 am PST by Joe Rossignol
A few months ago, the second-generation Apple Pencil was released with a more seamless design and a matte rather than glossy finish. However, like the original, the new Apple Pencil is only available in an off-white color. A variety of skins are available for customizing the design of the Apple Pencil, but Reddit user Cedric M. from Frisco, Texas decided to take the do-it-yourself route with some sandpaper, synthetic fabric dye, and paint, transforming his second-generation Apple Pencil into one that closely resembles a No. 2 graphite pencil. What makes this customized Apple Pencil unique is that Cedric achieved a wood-like texture with sandpaper. He then used synthetic fabric dye and paint to color the tip, shaft, and collar of the pencil and shared photos on Reddit. Cedric spoke to MacRumors about the project:I saw a few "pencil" decals for the Apple Pencil 2 but didn't like the idea of something that could be misaligned or peel. I experimented a bit with Rit dye and have some experience using it at my job - I knew that it could be used to dye plastics with relative ease. I wanted to replicate the texture and feel of an actual wooden pencil and was happy with the results I achieved with some careful sandpapering. The finished product looks impressive, and we award Cedric full marks for creativity, although we don't recommend everyone follow these steps since it is still cosmetic damage to the Apple Pencil. For most people, this $6 skin from dbrand is the cheapest and easiest way to make the new Apple Pencil resemble a No. 2 pencil. The second-generation
Read Full Article31 comments

Original Apple Pencil vs. Apple Pencil 2

Friday November 16, 2018 1:21 pm PST by Juli Clover
Alongside the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, Apple introduced a second-generation Apple Pencil, which is designed to work exclusively with its latest tablets. In our latest YouTube video, we took a look at the new Apple Pencil 2 and compared it to the original Apple Pencil to highlight all of the improvements that Apple made with the second iteration of its iPad stylus. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. Design wise, the Apple Pencil 2 is sleeker and smaller than the original Apple Pencil because of the elimination of the Lightning connector at the top of the device. The original Apple Pencil's Lightning connector was always a questionable design choice. It was meant to plug into the bottom of the iPad Pro, but it stuck straight out and was inconvenient at best and dangerous at worst, as an ill-timed drop could cause damage when charging. Apple's new Apple Pencil does away with the Lightning connector all together because the device is now able to charge via a magnetic connection to the new iPad Pro models. The Apple Pencil 2 snaps right onto the new iPad Pro, which allows for pairing, charging, and storage when it's not in use. With no Lightning connector, the new Apple Pencil is lighter and easier to hold for longer periods of time, and it has a cleaner look with no metal cap at the top. While the first Apple Pencil was round and prone to rolling off of flat surfaces, the new Apple Pencil has a flat side for connecting to the iPad, and that flat bit also prevents it from rolling as much. In addition to these design
Read Full Article235 comments

iFixit Shares Full Teardown of 11-Inch iPad Pro and New Apple Pencil

Monday November 12, 2018 5:04 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
Following teardowns of the new MacBook Air and Mac mini, the repair experts at iFixit have today published their teardown of the 11-inch iPad Pro. Images via iFixit To start, iFixit removed the display from the tablet and the first thing they noticed were the audio components of the new iPad Pro, made up of four woofers and four tweeters. The speakers and logic board cover impeded access to the iPad Pro's A12X Bionic chip, but eventually iFixit accessed the full logic board. On it, they found the A12X Bionic SoC, 64GB Toshiba flash storage, two Micron RAM totaling 4GB, the NFC controller, Apple's Wi-Fi/Bluetooth module, two Broadcom touch screen controllers, and a Texas Instruments power controller. With its sights set on the iPad Pro's battery, iFixit discovered that the 2018 tablet's battery is slightly more repairable than the previous generation. This is because Apple is again using stretch-release battery tabs again with the 11-inch iPad Pro, with six U-shaped strips in total. iFixit explained that each of these strips include two tabs, so fixers have a second chance at repairability should one of them break. After this smooth opening with the adhesive strips, iFixit still faced a large amount of adhesive running down the left side of the battery. Eventually, the repair experts got the battery free and found a 7,812 mAh battery running at 3.77 V for 29.45 Wh, which is a slight downgrade in comparison to the 30.8 Wh pack of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Looking at the Face ID components, iFixit pointed out that this is the same basic hardware previously
Read Full Article51 comments

Three Things to Know About the New Apple Pencil

Thursday November 8, 2018 7:17 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Last week, Apple introduced a second-generation Apple Pencil that magnetically attaches to the new iPad Pro. It also features automatic pairing, wireless charging, tap to wake, double-tap to switch drawing tools, a more seamless design with no Lightning connector or cap, and a matte rather than glossy finish. As the new Apple Pencil begins to arrive to customers around the world, we've learned some additional details about the drawing tool:Unlike the original, the second-generation Apple Pencil does not include an extra tip in the box. Apple sells a four-pack of extra tips online and at many of its retail stores for $19 in the United States. The new Apple Pencil wirelessly charges when attached to the new iPad Pro, but it is not compatible with Qi-based wireless chargers. Not too much of a surprise there, but good to know. In a memo shared with its retail stores on Wednesday, seen by MacRumors, Apple said customers "may experience the new Apple Pencil as unresponsive after initial setup" and outlined steps to resolve this.First, pair the Apple Pencil to the iPad Pro. Once the iPad Pro has an internet connection, it will download an Apple Pencil firmware update and send it to the Apple Pencil via Bluetooth. The Apple Pencil will continue to work normally during the 10-minute transfer.The pairing update will begin the next time the Apple Pencil goes idle for 60 seconds, and will take roughly two minutes. The Apple Pencil will be non-responsive during this time. Once it resets, and the update is complete, it will start working normally again.The new Apple Pencil is
Read Full Article119 comments

Apple Pencil 2 Not Compatible With Older iPads and Original Apple Pencil Won't Work With New Models

Tuesday October 30, 2018 12:29 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The new second-generation Apple Pencil that Apple introduced today alongside new iPad Pro models includes support for tap gestures and inductive charging when attached to an iPad Pro via magnets, a major upgrade from the previous model that had a built-in Lightning port. Given all of the changes introduced in the Apple Pencil 2, it only works with the new 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models and it is not compatible with older iPad Pros or the sixth-generation iPad. Likewise, the current Apple Pencil will not work with the new iPad Pro models and is limited to older iPad Pro models and the sixth-generation iPad. That means if you're upgrading to the new iPad Pro from an older iPad Pro model and already have an Apple Pencil, you're going to need to buy a new second-generation model if you want an Apple Pencil to use with the upgraded tablets. The new second-generation Apple Pencil is priced at $129 and can be ordered starting today, with the accessory set to be delivered on November 7. Apple's new Apple Pencil is $30 more expensive than the existing Apple Pencil, which is priced at just $99.
Read Full Article70 comments

Apple Announces New Magnetic Apple Pencil Featuring Tap Gestures and Wireless Charging

Tuesday October 30, 2018 8:58 am PDT by Tim Hardwick
Alongside the new iPad Pro, Apple also announced a new Apple Pencil available for $129 (preorders today, shipping November 7). The second-generation pencil magnetically attaches to the new iPad Pro for both pairing and wireless charging. The biggest addition to the Pencil, aside from the new magnetic charging feature, is a double-tap gesture — a finger tap on the pencil itself while you hold it — that can do different things depending on the app. In Notes, for example, a double-tap changes the tool. In Photoshop for iPad, a double-tap zooms in or out of the image. Taps are customizable, though, for better personalization. Tap a locked iPad with the pencil, and it wakes up the device and opens right up into the Notes app. There are no connectors or moving parts now, just the simple pencil itself. Apple also offers engraving through the Apple Store, to personalize it further (helpful for telling Pencils apart in a design studio). Like the previous pencil, it works with no perceptible lag, is pressure sensitive for drawing and sketching, and is aware of tilt for shading. The second-generation pencil is available for $129 with free engraving, and is compatible with the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. The first-generation pencil sticks around for $99, for owners of older, compatible iPads. (iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st and 2nd generations, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and the 6th generation
Read Full Article34 comments

Apple Registers New iPad Models and 'Bluetooth Device' in China

Thursday October 11, 2018 11:13 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple in late September registered new iPad models and a new Bluetooth device with China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), which hints at an imminent release for new iPad Pro models and perhaps a new Apple Pencil. According to MySmartPrice, Apple registered iPad model numbers A1876, A1980, and A1993 which correspond to previous iPad registrations that we saw Apple file in July with the Eurasian Economic Commission. The exception is A1993, which has not been seen in a prior filing. iPad Pro mockup by Álvaro Pabesio The new model numbers do not correspond to any existing devices and likely represent unreleased iPad Pro models. Back in July, Apple also registered A1934, A1979, A2013, A2014, and A1985 with the ECC, representing new iPad Pro models set to be sold in countries that include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. That Apple is registering the previously spotted iPad models in a new country suggests a release could be imminent. With both new iPad models and new Macs on the horizon, we are expecting Apple to hold an October event, which could perhaps take place during the last week of the month based on the release date of the iPhone XR and what we know of past Apple events. Rumors have suggested the new iPad Pro models could be sold alongside a second-generation Apple Pencil with AirPods-style no-contact pairing, and there is an unknown Bluetooth device in the MIIT filing. The Bluetooth device, listed as just "Bluetooth device," features a model number of A2051, with no additional information available. It's
Read Full Article123 comments

Apple Pencil 2 With AirPods-Like Pairing Expected to Launch Alongside iPad Pro With Face ID

Tuesday October 9, 2018 7:31 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
A new version of the Apple Pencil with an AirPods-like pairing process will be released for the rumored iPad Pro with Face ID, expected to be announced later this month, according to 9to5Mac's Guilherme Rambo:The new Apple Pencil will be paired with iPad Pro by proximity, much like AirPods or HomePod. Switching between devices will be possible without connecting the Apple Pencil to the charging port. It's unclear whether the current model of Apple Pencil will work with the new iPad.It's unclear if the new Apple Pencil will be compatible with previous iPad Pro models or the sixth-generation iPad. iPad Pro with edge-to-edge display mockup via iDropNews Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple was working on a new Apple Pencil and new software tools for using the stylus back in November 2017, but few details have surfaced until now, beyond a patent filing for a more precise version of the drawing tool that would incorporate ultrasonic technology. The current Apple Pencil launched alongside the original iPad Pro in November 2015, and hasn't been refreshed since. The $99 drawing tool gained support for the sixth-generation 9.7-inch iPad earlier this year. Rambo said the new iPad Pro will have an edge-to-edge display without a home button, as rumored several times. Unlike the iPhone X, he said the new iPad Pro will not have a notch, as the bezels are said to be wide enough to accommodate the TrueDepth camera and sensor array necessary for Face ID. Face ID on the new iPad Pro will work in both portrait and landscape orientations, according to the report. Rambo also
Read Full Article164 comments

Barclays: All 2019 iPhones May Lack 3D Touch, New AirPods and Lower-Priced HomePod to Launch Next Year

Monday August 27, 2018 10:06 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates traveled across Asia last week to meet with companies within Apple's supply chain. Today, they shared new predictions based on the information they gathered. Highlights from their research note to investors, obtained by MacRumors: Barclays says it's "widely understood" that 3D Touch will be removed from iPhones with OLED displays in 2019—aka the third-generation iPhone X and second-generation "iPhone X Plus." However, they caution that the plans aren't finalized yet, so they could change. Earlier this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said 3D Touch won't be a feature on the rumored 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD, part of the upcoming 2018 lineup. So, by the sound of it, 3D Touch won't be a feature on any 2019 iPhones, assuming Apple sticks with the same three models expected in 2018. While the lack of 3D Touch on the 6.1-inch iPhone would make sense, given expectations that it will essentially be a budget iPhone X, it's not entirely clear why it may be removed from the more expensive OLED models next year. As a somewhat hidden feature, perhaps Apple no longer finds it essential. "AirPod 2" will launch in the fourth quarter of 2019. Meanwhile, an optional wireless charging case for the original AirPods, and Apple's new AirPower charging mat, will be available this September. This prediction is rather confusing, as back in February, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said Apple will release new AirPods with a new wireless chip and "Hey Siri" support as early as this year. Gurman also said a subsequent pair of AirPods with water
Read Full Article197 comments

Another Report Says Second-Generation iPhone X and iPhone X Plus Will Support Apple Pencil

Thursday August 16, 2018 6:43 am PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple's second-generation iPhone X, and a widely expected 6.5-inch model dubbed the iPhone X Plus, will both be compatible with the Apple Pencil, according to Taiwanese publication Economic Daily News. Image: EverythingApplePro on YouTube The report, citing "industry insiders," claims that Apple Pencil support will be limited to those OLED models, meaning that Apple's upcoming lower-cost 6.1-inch iPhone with an LCD will not work with the drawing tool. Taiwanese research firm TrendForce shared the same prediction earlier this week. Apple Pencil launched in November 2015 alongside the original 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and it works with all other iPad Pro models released since. Last March, Apple expanded the tool's compatibility to the new sixth-generation iPad, a lower-cost, 9.7-inch model targeted at students and the classroom. If these rumors prove to be true, this would be the first time Apple releases its own stylus for the iPhone in the device's 11-year history. When introducing the original iPhone in 2007, Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs quipped that "nobody wants a stylus" with a smartphone, but Apple has played the semantics game in insisting that the Apple Pencil is a drawing tool. It's also been over a decade since Jobs made that comment—things change. It's unclear if Apple will release a smaller Pencil for the iPhone, as the current version could be rather unwieldy for use with an iPhone. Apple has yet to update the Pencil's design since it first launched three years ago. A stylus on a mobile device is nothing new, but only a handful of modern
Read Full Article681 comments

New Low-Cost 9.7-Inch iPad May Support Apple Pencil

Friday March 23, 2018 11:28 am PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's new low-cost 9.7-inch iPad may include support for the Apple Pencil, according to a new note to investors shared this morning by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo says that he expects Apple Pencil shipments will rise to 9 to 10 million units in 2018 "given that the new low-cost iPad may support Apple Pencil." Kuo says Apple may add Apple Pencil support in order to differentiate the low-cost iPad from competing low-cost Android tablets. Strong demand for low-price 9.7-inch iPad in 2017. iPad shipments hit 43.8mn units in 2017, well above the 35mn units forecast by the market at the beginning of the year. The primary driver was the low-price 9.7-inch model, whose selling points are competitive pricing and a significantly larger panel than those of six- to seven-inch smartphones (iPad mini was a flop because it was replaced by large-screen smartphones). In a bid to strengthen its selling points and to differentiate it more from low-price Android tablets, the new low-price 9.7-inch iPad (starting mass production in 2Q18) will likely support Apple Pencil.There have been no previous rumors suggesting the low-cost iPad will include Apple Pencil support, but there was speculation that it could based on the design of the event invite that Apple sent out to members of the media. The invitation includes an Apple logo that's clearly been drawn using the Apple Pencil, which led people to think that the low-cost education-focused iPad might support Apple Pencil. It's not clear if Apple will offer schools the existing Apple Pencil or introduce a new, more
Read Full Article58 comments

Quick Takes: Apple Pencil 2 Wishlist, Apple's R&D Spending is Surging

Friday March 16, 2018 2:15 pm PDT by Joe Rossignol
In addition to our standalone articles covering the latest Apple news and rumors at MacRumors, this Quick Takes column provides a bite-sized recap of other headlines about Apple and its competitors on weekdays. Friday, March 16 Highlights 1. Apple Pencil 2 wishlist: iMore's Serenity Caldwell offers some good suggestions for a next-generation Apple Pencil, including integration of Apple's W1 or W2 chips for improved pairing, haptic feedback, wireless charging, and multiple nib options both for improved friction and design. Commentary: Apple today invited the media to an education-focused event on March 27 at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago. The artwork for the invite suggests the Apple Pencil could be one focus of the event, with the possibility of both a new version and support added for the 9.7-inch iPad. 2. An Apple R&D bonanza: Above Avalon's Neil Cybart notes that Apple is on track to spend $14 billion on research and development in its 2018 fiscal year, nearly double the amount it spent on R&D just four years ago. $14 billion would also be more than the amount Apple spent on R&D from 1998 to 2011 combined.My theory on the dramatic rise in Apple R&D expenditures is that management is becoming more ambitious. Apple's future is found in new industries. Just as Apple moved from desktops/laptops to personal music players, smartphones, and watches, the company will need to enter new industries to remain relevant. This is not a company that is holding onto the iPhone as tight as possible for fear of change. Apple management is investigating new
Read Full Article98 comments