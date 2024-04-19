The MacRumors Show: AI Macs With M4 Chips

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the latest AI consumer technology and Apple's rumored plans to bring major AI-focused hardware enhancements to the Mac later this year.

We talk through the response to Humane's AI Pin and its widely acknowledged deficiencies, such as its limited utility, subpar camera performance, and steep price point. We also take a look at the Rabbit R1, another AI device that prompts us to question the necessity of such hardware when similar functionalities could potentially be achieved with existing smartphones.

Apple is rumored to introduce M4-series custom silicon chips starting this year, featuring more powerful Neural Engines with more cores to support AI processes. These chips are likely based on the advancements coming to the iPhone 16 lineup's A18 chip, hinting that iPhone-exclusive AI features could later come to the Mac.

We also touch on the progress of AI tools in video editing software, including recent announcements from Adobe Premiere and DaVinci Resolve which have introduced new AI-driven editing features like generative fill and object removal. Such features could see enhanced performance on next-generation Macs with AI-focused chips. The MacRumors Show is now on its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our chat with Matthew Cassinelli, one of the minds behind Workflow, discuss Apple Shortcuts and potential improvements and AI features coming to the app in iOS 18.

