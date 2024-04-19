The MacRumors Show: AI Macs With M4 Chips

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the latest AI consumer technology and Apple's rumored plans to bring major AI-focused hardware enhancements to the Mac later this year.

We talk through the response to Humane's AI Pin and its widely acknowledged deficiencies, such as its limited utility, subpar camera performance, and steep price point. We also take a look at the Rabbit R1, another AI device that prompts us to question the necessity of such hardware when similar functionalities could potentially be achieved with existing smartphones.

Apple is rumored to introduce M4-series custom silicon chips starting this year, featuring more powerful Neural Engines with more cores to support AI processes. These chips are likely based on the advancements coming to the iPhone 16 lineup's A18 chip, hinting that iPhone-exclusive AI features could later come to the Mac.

We also touch on the progress of AI tools in video editing software, including recent announcements from Adobe Premiere and DaVinci Resolve which have introduced new AI-driven editing features like generative fill and object removal. Such features could see enhanced performance on next-generation Macs with AI-focused chips. The MacRumors Show is now on its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , catch up for our chat with Matthew Cassinelli, one of the minds behind Workflow, discuss Apple Shortcuts and potential improvements and AI features coming to the app in iOS 18

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Luke Miani, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.