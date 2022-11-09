The MacRumors Show: John Gruber Talks macOS Ventura and Upcoming Macs

John Gruber joins us this week on The MacRumors Show podcast to discuss the key features of macOS Ventura and upcoming Mac models.

John is a technology blogger, UI designer, and the inventor of Markdown. He has written for his Apple and technology-focused blog, Daring Fireball, since 2002, and hosts The Talk Show Podcast, which has featured high-profile guests from Apple such as Phil Schiller Eddy Cue , and Craig Federighi . See John's work on daringfireball.net and follow him on Twitter @gruber

In this episode, we take a closer look at new features in ‌macOS Ventura‌ like Stage Manager, Continuity Camera, and the redesigned System Settings app. We discuss the current state of the Mac lineup and our favorite models, whether the launch of new Mac models is delayed, and upgrades from next-generation MacBook Pro models. With Apple now passing the initial timeframe it set out to transition the entire Mac lineup to Apple silicon, we also take a look at what to expect from the upcoming Mac Pro.

