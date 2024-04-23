Apple Event on May 7 Has Six Artistic Logos as Tim Cook Hints at New Apple Pencil
Apple is promoting its upcoming "Let loose" event using six artistic logos amid the expectation that a new Apple Pencil is to be announced.
The six different logos cycle through randomly upon refreshing Apple's homepage. In 2018, Apple promoted its "There's more in the making" event that saw the introduction of the radically redesigned iPad Pro and second-generation Apple Pencil using more than 350 one-of-a-kind Apple logos.
The artistic logos likely allude to the illustration and graphic design capabilities of the iPad Pro and Apple Pencil, both of which are expected to receive a substantial hardware refresh at the event. The main artwork being used to promote the event features the Apple Pencil and Apple CEO Tim Cook today hinted at the importance of the accessory to the event in a new post on X (formerly Twitter):
Two new iPad Air models and a redesigned Magic Keyboard accessory are also expected to be unveiled at the event.
The May 7 Apple event will take place at 7 a.m. Pacific Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time), with a live stream to be available on apple.com and on YouTube. The event invitation did not mention an in-person component, with Apple inviting the media to watch online alongside the general public.
